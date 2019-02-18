Alonzo Verge Jr. pumped in 45 points on 20-for-34 shooting from the floor, including five threes and making 10 of 14 free throws that accompanied his five assists Saturday night, to guide Moberly Area Community College men to a 91-72 triumph at Region 16 rival State Fair CC of Sedalia.

With this victory the Moberly Greyhounds (22-6, 7-0 Region 16) clinched the No. 1 seed in the regional tournament and winning the Missouri Community College Athletic Conference with a 9-0 mark.

The NJCAA Region 16 men's and women's tournament returns to Lincoln University in Jefferson City to be played Feb. 28-March 2. MACC men will play at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28 against the winner of the quarterfinal contest between State Fair and Mineral Area College. The other semifinal has (2) Missouri State-West Plains against (3) Three Rivers CC at 8 p.m. with the championship game played at 8 p.m. March 2.

However, prior to the regional tournament, the Moberly Greyhounds have two regular season games left on its ledger starting with Monday's home make up game against Metropolitan CC of Kansas City in a women's/men's double header starting at 5 p.m. and next Saturday the Hounds men compete at West Plains.

On Feb. 16 in Sedalia, the Greyhounds got off to an 18-8 lead early against State Fair but would let the Roadrunners return the favor, making the contest a close affair in the first half when it ended at 34-32.

“With us making turnovers and not making shots, and State Fair starting playing well, we barely were able to take the lead at halftime,” MACC men's coach Patrick Smith said. “The first seven to eight minutes of the second half were nip-and-tuck until about the 12 minute mark. We had a spurt to go up by seven or eight points and would not relinquish the lead the rest of the night. Our lead was about five points when there was about five minutes remaining, and then we had another spurt to extend out lead out some more.”

As a team, the Greyhounds shot 46 percent from the field and made 10 of 29 threes in the contest.

Sean Miller-Moore of the Greyhounds had a double-double scoring 15 points and 16 rebounds. Both Markelo Sullivan and Tahj Small added 11 points each.

Verge is the NJCAA Division I's leading scorer averaging 30.7 points per game, and coach Smith said Verge is about 21 points shy of becoming the Greyhounds all-time leading scorer in program's history.

With the Arizona State University commit averaging about 35 points in his last nine of 11 games, Smith was asked if there is concern other players are starting to rely more on Verge to do the majority of the team scoring in lieu of them getting more involved with scoring.

“This does not concern me at all. Alonzo routinely has had seven, eight or nine assists a game. He is doing a good job setting people up. But that is clearly not the case. When he is on a roll, he establishes the offense and when he recognizes his shots are not falling he does a good job of getting the ball to someone else,” coach Smith. “Although Alonzo scored 45, we had three other players in double figures too. It's not so much about Alonzo scoring although I'm all for that, what I'm looking for more than anything else right now making sure we have at least a couple of other guys scoring like that every game. If we can do that we will be okay.”

“If he was scoring a bunch of points like that but not having those kind of assists or setting other people up then there would be a concern. But this is clearly not the case as this is who we are and what we do,” Smith added. “We are not the Houston Rockets having four guys standing around watching James Harden do his thing.”

State Fair Roadrunners (12-13, 2-5 Region 16) received 33 points from Demario Franklin in a losing effort.