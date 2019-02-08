The Bunceton boys basketball team picked up its eighth win of the season Tuesday night in Bunceton by beating Crocker Lions by a score of 54-50.

The Dragons, improving to 8-11 on the season, opened the first quarter with a 13-12 lead against Crocker and then outscored the Lions 18-14 in the second period to extend the lead to 31-26 at the break. Meanwhile, after Crocker rallied back with a 13-12 advantage in the third quarter to cut the lead back to four at 43-39, Bunceton came back and matched the Lions with 11 points in the final period to maintain its four point lead.

Bunceton coach Dustin Ray said the boys gave a great effort against Crocker. “They played a hard game and were able to pull out a win,” Ray said. “Our scoring is spreading out and the team is playing together better than ever. The game was fast and very physical, but we were able to outlast them at the end.”

Jason Burnett led three players in double figures for Bunceton with 14 points. Burnett also had three steals, two assists and one rebound.

Dillon Alpers finished the game with a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Brayden Doyle added 11 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals while Layne Maddex chipped in nine points, five rebounds and one steal, Dylan Flatt seven points, two rebounds, two steals and two assists and Hunter Shuffield with four rebounds and two assists.

Bunceton also finished the game, hitting 21 of 45 shots from the field for 47 percent and 7 of 10 from the foul line for 70 percent.

For Crocker, Ethan Gan had 16, Denver Orison and Landon Henson nine each, Frederic Jordon eight and Clyde Hoxworth and Balin Huey each with four.

As for the Bunceton girls, they fell to Crocker by a score of 68-35.

The Lady Dragons, dropping to 6-13 overall, led Crocker 19-12 after first period’s end but was outscored 21-4 in the second quarter to trail at the half by a score of 33-23. Bunceton never got any closer for the rest of the game as Crocker came out and outscored the Lady Dragons 35-12 in the second half to win the game by 33.

Bunceton coach Dustin Ray said this was a awful game for the Lady Dragons. “We played very well in the first quarter and then the wheels fell off and we could never get going again,” Ray said. “Shooting percentages were low, we had a high number of turnovers and poor defensive play all around led to the loss. We have a short amount of time before districts begin. I am hopeful that we can get things going in the right direction before then.”

Megan Becker led four players in double figures for Crocker with 17 points. Mariah Dean chipped in 14 while Morgan Wall and Macey Connell added 10 points each, Abagail Posten eight, Skyler Layman seven and Kennedy Killian with two.

For Bunceton, Taylor Burnett finished the game with 13 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Chloe Moser added 10 points, six rebounds and one steal while Cara Bishop contributed eight points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist, Madelynn Myers four points, two rebounds, one steal and one assist, Maddie Brandes four rebounds and Taylyn Heilman with two rebounds and one assist.

The Lady Dragons also finished the game, hitting 12 of 43 shots from the field for 28 percent and 7 of 12 from the foul line for 58 percent.