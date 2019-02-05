After leading the Jamestown Eagles by one after three quarters of play Monday night in Jamestown, the Prairie Home boys basketball team couldn’t seem to buy a basket in fourth quarter.

That proved to be the difference as the Eagles outscored Prairie Home by six for a 50-45 victory.

“We were tied for the first two quarters and then got the lead on a 20-plus footer from Blaine Petsel going into the fourth,” said Prairie Home coach Mark McLaughlin. The key setback for us with all the numbers in our favor was going 6-16 from the free throw line. In this type of game, free throws would have been the difference, and in this case, they were.”

You could have easily picked a team out of the hat for the first-three quarters. While playing to a 14-14 tie after one and a 24-24 score at the half, the Panthers came out and outscored Jamestown 12-11 in the third quarter to lead by a score of 36-35. Unfortunately for Prairie Home, they couldn’t hold on to the lead as Jamestown rallied back with a 15-9 advantage in the final period for the victory.

Christian Snyder had 22 points and Clark Rohrbach 13 for Jamestown.

For Prairie Home, who dropped to 12-9 on the season, Blaine Petsel finished the game with 14 points, two rebounds and one steal. Clayton Pethan had a double-double in the game with 10 points and 10 rebounds along with two steals. Blake Petsel also chipped in 10 points, two rebounds and two steals while Kassen Lock added nine points and eight rebounds and Luke Stewart with two points, three rebounds and one steal.

McLaughlin said Blake and Blaine Petsel continue to step up their offensive production for the Panthers while Kassen Lock and Clayton Pethan are fighting through the extra attention that’s coming their way from everyone defensively because of their performance through the year.

“We need to help them break out again,” McLaughlin said. “We struggle on defending in the interior against dedicated, tough post play. We’re going to be doing some things in practice with personnel to address that.”

As for the Prairie Home girls, they also fell against Jamestown 51-42.

Prairie Home coach Shelly Rex said this was a tough loss because the girls missed some key shots.

The Lady Panthers, dropping to 2-17 overall and 0-2 in the CCAA, trailed Jamestown 35-23 at the break before rallying back with a 19-16 advantage in the second half.

Chiane Harlan had 14 points and Ginna Meisenheimer and McKenzie Hargis 10 each for Jamestown.

For Prairie Home, Maggie Wood finished the game with 18 points, three assists and two steals. Ashlyn Twenter also hit double figures with 14 points and nine rebounds while Madison Bishop added four points and three rebounds, Kelsey Watson three points, six rebounds and three assists, Savana Tracy three points, four rebounds and two steals and Paiton Williams with 10 steals and five rebounds.

Prairie Home also finished the game hitting 20 of 50 shots from the field for 40 percent but was just 0 of 1 from the foul line.