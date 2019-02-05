The effects of the NCAA’s sanctions against Missouri have already started rippling through the athletic department — waves that could have severe impacts in the short- and long-term.

Tiger football seniors, who likely would be given a waiver to compete for another school in 2019 if Missouri’s postseason ban is upheld (or not stayed by the appeal process), have already been targeted by some other Southeastern Conference programs. That postseason ban could also cost Missouri’s athletic department millions in revenue, a troubling development for a department that has operated at a deficit for the past two years.

Coach Barry Odom said in a press conference Friday that some schools had already reached out to Missouri’s seniors about transferring, and UM Board of Curators Chairman Jon Sundvold took the further step Tuesday on WHB 810 radio in Kansas City by naming some of the schools involved.

A Missouri spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that Tennessee, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Auburn have informed MU compliance they’ve talked with Missouri players about transferring.

Sundvold went on to say that some coaches, like Georgia’s Kirby Smart, reached out to coach Barry Odom to let him know they wouldn’t go after Missouri’s seniors.

The postseason ban could also lead to a financial disaster for the athletic department.

Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said Monday that the NCAA’s postseason ban as a result of its investigation into academic fraud could result in a loss of up to $9 million in SEC revenue and that the NCAA’s sanctions “ultimately sent the wrong message to membership.”

Sterk made the comments during an appearance on Tiger Talk, which this week was hosted by deputy athletic director for communications Nick Joos.

During the interview, Joos brought up the point that the SEC has strict financial penalties for programs that are not eligible for the postseason — meaning they could potentially miss out on the revenue sharing that comes from bowl game media rights. Sterk mentioned that Mississippi served a one-year postseason ban in 2018 that cost it between $6 million and $7 million. The estimates Sterk has received indicate Missouri could miss out on $8 million to $9 million if were to be ineligible for the 2019 postseason.

Sterk said the department has already started outlining its strategy for an appeal, but the entire process could take anywhere from six months to a year to complete.

Sterk claimed that the Committee on Infractions, which is an outside group of individuals and not NCAA staff members, “wanted to send a message” with their ruling on the Missouri case, “and they certainly did.”

The NCAA found that one tutor performed the work of 12 students between 2015-16 and ruled the case to be of academic fraud. The penalties included postseason bans for football, baseball and softball, scholarship reductions and recruiting restrictions for all three sports, three years’ probation, a vacation of records and a fine of $5,000 plus 1 percent of the budgets from football, baseball and softball.

Missouri admitted to serious violations and was commended for their “exemplary cooperation” in the case. A year prior, the NCAA failed to prove there was academic fraud in its investigation into “paper classes” that existed at North Carolina for nearly two decades. UNC stood by the classes and did not cooperate with the investigation and were given no sanctions.

On a conference call Thursday, hearing panel chair Dave Roberts was asked if the ruling against Missouri might encourage schools to not cooperate with investigations in the future. He replied, “Well, one can certainly make that argument.”

“I think as a membership organization we need cooperation to function and work through issues,” Sterk said. “Unfortunately it really sent wrong message with penalties they gave us after we provided exemplary cooperation.”

The NCAA did not ask Sterk any questions in its investigation, Sterk said. After the panel met with school administrators in June, Sterk said the university — as well as its counsel for the case, Mike Glazier — expected to have to vacate records and perhaps spend a year on probation.

McGEE NEW WRs COACH: Missouri assistant coach AJ Ofodile’s truncated Twitter biography now indicates he is the Tigers’ tight ends coach, a move which would fill the vacancy from Joe Jon Finley’s departure this offseason. Ofodile, who played in the NFL as a tight end for eight seasons, coached wide receivers last year.

The Kansas City Star reported Tuesday that Garrick McGee, who was a senior offensive analyst last season and was promoted to assistant coach in December, will be the new wide receivers coach.

SIGNING DAY PREP: All is mostly quiet on the college football recruiting front, a silent affirmation that one of the most anticipated days on the college football calendar is now little more than an afterthought.

Wednesday is National Signing Day — or at least used to be called National Signing Day. It’s still the first day of the regular signing period, but most recruits are locked into their college destinations. Most programs have full recruiting classes. Most high schools have already had their signing ceremonies.

The vast majority of the pomp and circumstance wrapped up in December during the Early Signing Period. Missouri, which had 19 players ink during the Early Signing Period, have just one player that is committed and expected to sign Wednesday. (Angel Matute, an offensive lineman from Mount San Antonio Community College in Walnut, California, signed a letter of intent in January.)

Shemar Pearl, a three-star defensive end from Plano, Texas, committed to Missouri on Oct. 22 but wasn’t ready to sign in December. He has retained his commitment to the Tigers throughout the dead period.

Missouri begins spring practices on March 4.

djones@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1787