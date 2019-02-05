The Boonville Lady Pirates basketball team had two things happen on its way to a 81-33 win over the Eldon Lady Mustangs Monday night in Tri-County Conference action at the Windsor gymnasium.

In addition to winning their 13th straight game, the Lady Pirates also remained undefeated in league play with three games to go. Boonville is currently 18-2 overall and 4-0 in the TCC.

Boonville Lady Pirates basketball coach Jaryt Hunziker said even though his team plays on their floor come district week, they wanted to send the four seniors out on a high note by playing this last home regular season game.

“It was great to be able to play all of our players big minutes with all 11 that played getting into the scoring column,” Hunziker said. “A huge thank you goes out to our four seniors: Jamie Lemmons, Jalyn Schnetzler, Lawren Luscombe and Madison Bishop. It has been a pleasure having them apart of the Lady Pirate Family and we thank them for all the great memories they have helped provide along the way.”

With all 11 players seeing the floor and all 11 scoring, Hunziker couldn’t have been more pleased with the effort and intensity for 32 minutes as Boonville forced 27 turnovers while committing just eight for the game.

If that wasn’t enough, the Lady Pirates also opened the game with 14 straight points and then finished the final three minutes and seven seconds on a 9-2 run to lead by a score of 23-4.

Freshman Addison Brownfield had the hot hand early for Boonville with nine of the teams 23 points. Eldon, meanwhile, scored their only field goal of the quarter on a putback by sophomore Elizabeth Rush with 48 seconds left.

With pressure coming after every basket, the Lady Pirates continued to score at will in the second quarter while holding a 26-4 advantage to lead at the break 49-8. Boonville also reeled off 22 straight in the period during a five minute span to go from leading 25-6 to 47-6.

The Lady Pirates also shot lights out in the second quarter by hitting 10 of 15 shots for 67 percent. As for Eldon, they finished the first half with a total of eight points with just two field goals and four free throws.

The second half was a little better than the first for the Lady Mustangs, who totaled 25 points. But even then Boonville outscored Eldon 32-25 with Hunziker mixing and matching his players for the final 16 minutes.

The Lady Pirates outscored Eldon 19-14 in the third quarter to push the lead to 47 at 68-21. Meanwhile, with a running clock in place in the final period, Boonville held a 13-11 advantage for the 48 point win.

As for the scoring in the game for Boonville, Jodie Bass led four players in double figures with 13 points along with one rebound, one steal and one assist.

Brownfield and Lemmons each finished the game with 12 points. Brownfield also had six steals, five assists and two rebounds while Lemmons added six rebounds, one steal and one assist. Jalyn Schnetzler chipped in 11 points, four rebounds and two steals while Sophi Waibel had seven points, four steals and one rebound, Lawren Luscombe seven points, two rebounds, one steal and one assist, Kennedy Renfrow five points, four rebounds, three steals and one assist, Madison Lenz five points, four steals, four assists and one rebound, Taylor Frederick four points and one steal, Kourtney Kendrick three points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist and Brooke Eichelberger with two points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

The Lady Pirates also finished the game shooting 48 percent from the field and 60 percent from the foul line.

For Eldon, Haley Clifton finished the game with 12 points.

In the JV game, Boonville defeated Eldon 42-29 to improve to 7-5 overall and 1-2 in the conference.

Although the Lady Pirates wound up winning by 13, Eldon actually led at the end of the first quarter by a score of 9-8. However it was pretty much Boonville after that as the Lady Pirates went into the half on top 19-16 and then outscored Eldon 23-13 in the final two periods.

“We came out of the gate a little rusty due to not playing in over a week, but we definitely picked up the intensity in the second half,” said Boonville JV coach Paul Moore. “We were able to use our post game a little bit more offensively, which gave us an advantage since Eldon did a nice job of contesting outside shots and keeping our shooting percentage low. We also made some great defensive plays in the fourth quarter to get some easy transition looks and pull away in the end. This was kind of a mental test for us since we were coming off a rough stretch of games, but I was so proud of the way the girls battled tonight and grinded out a tough conference win. We will look to build momentum as we head into the last stretch of games against some good conference opponents.”

Payton Luscombe had the game high for Boonville with 12 points. Faith Mesik chipped in 10, Taylor Frederick seven, Emma West six, Daylynn Baker five and Jordan Brackman with two.

For Eldon, Eva McNeil had 10 points.

Note: After Thursday’s game at California, Boonville will travel to Marshall for a makeup game on Monday, Feb. 11th. Then, after another road game at Southern Boone on Friday, Feb. 15th, Boonville will closeout the season on the road against Osage on Monday, Feb. 18th.











