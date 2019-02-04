Lady Tigers fall to Community in battle of state-ranked teams, 82-53

To get back to the .500 mark for the season, the Pilot Grove boys basketball team would have to pull off somewhat of an upset on the road Friday night against Community R-6.

In a pivotal game in the Central Activities Conference, the Tigers also had to contend with the brother duo of Caden and Blaze Escamilla.

As it turned out, Pilot Grove wound up finishing one point better than the Trojans while prevailing by a score of 69-68.

As for the Pilot Grove girls, they fell against Community R-6 in a battle of state-ranked teams 82-53.

As for the Pilot Grove boys, head coach Derek Skaggs said the kids played great and it was a back and forth battle all night long. “This was a good team win for us as this is when you want to be playing your best basketball,” Skaggs said.

The Tigers, who improved to 10-10 overall and 3-2 in league play, were definitely close to playing their best for 24 of the 32 minutes. Although Community R-6 led Pilot Grove 18-11 after first period’s end and 41-32 at the half, the Tigers came back and took a four point lead at the end of three after outscoring the Trojans 20-7 to go up 52-48. However in the final period, Community R-6 rallied back with a 20-17 advantage only to fall short by one.

As for the scoring in the game, Gavin Shepherd tossed in 24 points to lead the Tigers. Cole Meisenheimer chipped in 16 while Bailey Quint added 11, Lucas Fahrendorf eight, Bo Vinson six and Kealin Vinson and Dorsan Hern each with two.

For Community R-6, Caden Escamilla finished the game with 22 points while Blake Escamilla added 14.

As for the Pilot Grove girls, head coach Linda Scott said the Lady Tigers had a good first four minutes but then ran into foul problems after that.

“We felt good going into this game,” Scott said. “We played our best game of the year againist them at New Franklin. Fouls simply took us out of our game plan. We could not play defense at all without getting a foul called. No excuses, we did not play tonight. On the bright sight, Grace Phillips really played well. Grace had her best game of the year on both ends of the floor. Emily Schupp worked hard also. She led us in scoring and rebounds again tonight. To our credit we never gave up. We battled every play with a lot of kids getting a super amount of time on the floor. They are an outstanding team, but so are we. We are going to bounce back. This loss will make us better the rest of the season.”

While the loss dropped Pilot Grove to 16-4 overall and 4-1 in the CAC, Scott said free throws played a big part in the game as Community shot 46 times and made 35. She said both teams combined for a total of 72 free throws while the Lady Tigers were whistled for 30 fouls.

For the game, Pilot Grove converted on 20 of 26 free throws for 77 percent.

As for the game, Community R-6 led Pilot Grove 19-13 after one, 39-25 at the break and 58-40 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, the Lady Trojans outscored Pilot Grove 24-13.

Natalie Thomas had 22 points and Dalaney Bowers 17 to lead Community R-6.

For Pilot Grove, Emily Schupp finished the game with 17 points, seven rebounds, one steal and one assist.

Grace Phillips chipped in 14 points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists while Melanie Wolfe added nine points, four rebounds and three assists, Abby Schupp five points, one rebound, one steal and one assist, Chloe Schlotzhauer three points, two rebounds, one steal and one assist, Aryn Lorenz with three points and one rebound, Natalie Rentel with two points and Natalie Glenn with two rebounds.



