The Prairie Home boys and girls basketball team teams fell on the road Friday night against the Salisbury Panthers, losing by the scores of 66-42 and 61-30, respectively.

For the Prairie Home boys, who dropped to 12-8 on the season, head coach Mark McLaughlin said the Panthers ran into another big-man dominated squad who played a tough defense that made it hard for his team to get to the basket. “Salisbury covered the perimeter in a way that we got a lot of decent looks but many of them hard contested,” McLaughlin said. “Down eight at halftime, we came out and cut the lead to three, but they responded out of a timeout to shut the door.

“Ty had a great game for us with 13-points and three-threes. Blake Blaine and Kassen all knocked down two threes apiece, but not enough.”

Salisbury outscored Prairie Home in all four quarters and led the Panthers 14-10 after one, 33-25 at the half and 50-35 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the fourth, Salisbury held a 16-7 advantage to win the game by 24.

Grant Biere had 25 and Garrett Green 13 for Salisbury.

For Prairie Home, Ty Stidham finished the game with 13 points. Kassen Lock chipped in eight points, six rebounds and two steals while Blake Petsel added eight points, two rebounds and one steal, Blaine Petsel six points, one rebound, one steal and one assist, Clayton Pethan five points, 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal, Luke Stewart two points, Colton Searles three rebounds and one steal and Austin Small with one rebound.

As for the Prairie Home Lady Panthers, they had a horrendous start while trailing Salisbury 20-2 after first period’s end and 37-15 at the half. Salisbury also outscored Prairie Home 24-15 in the second half.

Prairie Home coach Shelly Rex said the girls are getting better even if the score does not reflect it. “The girls are learning their roles and cutting down the turnovers,” Rex said.

Khloe Wyatt had 18 points and Bryn Wooldridge 17 for Prairie Home, who dropped to 2-16 on the season.

For Prairie Home, Maggie Wood, Kelsey Watson and Ashlynn Twenter each had nine points. Wood also finished the game with seven rebounds, three steals and one assist while Watson had two steals, one rebound and one assist and Twenter with three rebounds, one steal and one assist.

Savanah Tracy also contributed three points, two rebounds and two steals while Paiton Williams added two rebounds and two assists and Madison Bishop with two rebounds.

After Tuesday’s game at Calvary Lutheran, the Prairie Home boys and girls basketball teams will host Bunceton this coming Friday in a CCAA matchup starting at 5 p.m. Then, on Thursday, Feb. 14th, Prairie Home will host the Jamestown Eagles at 6.