The Boonville Pirates basketball team claimed the consolation trophy in the Southern Boone Tournament on Saturday by beating the Fulton Hornets for the second time this season by a score of 68-65.

The Pirates, improving to 11-8 on the season, couldn’t have asked for a better start to the game after outscoring Fulton 22-19. However, in the second quarter, the Hornets stormed back with a 16-11 advantage to lead by two (35-33) at the break. The game went back and forth after that with Boonville holding a 24-17 edge in the third to go up 57-52. Meanwhile, in the fourth, Fulton rallied back again and outscored Boonville 13-11 to make it a three point ballgame.

“This was a solid team win,” said Boonville coach Jesse Oswald. “Both teams started hot. Luckily we were able to weather the storm. Third quarter we had a letdown and got down by as much as nine, before going on a big run to take the lead back going into the fourth. At one point it was 54-45 in the third and we led 55-54 going into the fourth. We continued our run and pushed it to as much as 61-54, before Fulton scored again. Luckily, we were able to play with the lead and close the game out. We had some letdowns defensively, but I thought we did a better job of keeping them in front of us late in the game and not giving up anything easy. This was a tough, gritty, grind it out kind of game and we are continuing to find ways to win in situations like this.”

Clayton Gochenour led four players in double figures for Boonville with 20 points. Avian Thomas chipped in 17 while Josh Chrisman and Charlie Bronakowski added 10 points each, DJ Wesolak six, Tramell Coleman four and Malik Brazil with one.

For Fulton, Anthony Paine and Tyler Sayler each had 19 points.

Boonville also finished the game, hitting 10 of 17 shots from the foul line for 59 percent while Fulton connected on 7 of 16 shots for 44 percent.

The Boonville Pirates basketball team will travel to California next on Tuesday for a Tri-County Conference matchup starting at 6 p.m. before returning for a home game on Friday against the Versailles Tigers at the Windsor gymnasium. The Courtwarming game against the Tigers will also tip off at 6. Then, on Monday, Feb. 11th, Boonville will travel to Marshall for a quadruple header against the Owls with JV boys and girls and varsity boys and girls action starting at 5.



