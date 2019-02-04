For the first time since the 2001-2 season, the Boonville Pirates wrestling team can finally say they won their last match of the regular season.

After two cancellations due to snow and cold weather, the Pirate wrestlers finally got on the mat for the final time before the district tournament this coming Friday and Saturday at Marshall.

While beating Winfield in the first match 48-16 and Marshall in the second 48-33, the Pirate wrestlers also closed out the season at 10-13 overall.

“This was senior night,” said Boonville wrestling coach Christian Stock. “We had four honored: Lance Marshall, Charlie Pumel, Gavin Vollmer and Dalton Williams. Gavin has been out of the lineup since Christmas break with a broken hand. Charlie and Dalton both got a chance to wrestle and score points for their team that way. Lance caught two byes for the team and scored 12 total team points as well. I am very proud of all the guys this season. They all had good seasons some shorter than others. I hope the three that we have still have a great District Tournament. Two of the three are former qualifiers and I have high hopes for all three. I think this is the first senior dual we have won in 13-14 years. I know it is the first senior dual I have won as head coach of Boonville. Again I thought that we had a solid season and are looking for more success this coming weekend.”

With a total of five matches against Winfield and six against Marshall, Stock said he was really surprised that Winfield only brought five wrestlers to start with.

Of course Winfield won three out of the five matches against Boonville, winning at 106, 132 and 160. The Pirate wrestlers, meanwhile, won matches at 120 and 152 with Zane Watring picking up a fall against Xavier Baldwin in 1:49 and Brant Whitaker winning by a pin against Brennan Hornbeck in 1:11.

In other matches, Austin Gross won by a fall over Brayden McFarland in the 132 pound weight class in 3:15. Clark Rogers also won a 6-3 decision against Charlie Pumel in the 160 pound weight class. Meanwhile, at 106, Matthew Hornbeck won by fall over Hayden Mendez in 1:19.

“Winfield is struggling with injuries and low numbers,” Stock said. “I know that feeling from past seasons. Zane Watring got his first fall of the season at home on the last dual of the season. He has worked very hard this season and is finishing on high note. The match between Pumel and Clark was also a good one. I knew going into this that Charlie had a tough opponent. Clark placed fourth in state at 152 last season. I think Charlie knows what he needs to do to be successful in the future against Clark. He is a district opponent and I am pretty sure we may end up seeing him at districts. Again our numbers really helped us out in this dual. I thought that we wrestled well.”

As for the match against Marshall, the Pirate wrestlers finished on the right side of the score and also wound up with a split against the Owls in six matches.

“In this dual we wrestled six matches and we split with Marshall,” Stock said. “However we won those three by falls. Dalton and Charlie, two of the four seniors we had, got falls and it was great to see them get a win on their senior night. The numbers game was again in our favor in this dual. I thought that Charlie came back off a tough loss against Clark and recorded a solid win against Huston. This was a good dual and I thought we wrestled well.”

Of course it didn’t look good early only for Boonville as Marshall led at one point by a score of 12-0 after a fall by Tytus Bellamy over Zane Watring in the 120 pound weight class in 45 seconds and a forfeit at 126. The Pirates then picked up four straight wins on forfeits to go up 24-12. Meanwhile, at 160, Pumel bounced back from an earlier loss by pinning Matthew Huston in the second period in 3:19. But even then the match was close as Pumel led 2-0 after the first period and 4-2 in the second before the pin.

The Owls won the next-two matches to cut the lead to six at 30-24, with Owen Kiso pinning Carter Stumph in the 170 pound weight class in 4:15. Marshall also picked up another forfeit at 182.

However, in the 195 pound weight class, freshman Peyton Hahn got Boonville back in the winning column by recording a second period pin against Kyle Gann in 3:35.

Boonville and Marshall traded matches after that, with the Owls winning at 220 with Gerald Nomau beating Dakota Rapp 8-4 and Dalton Williams recording a fall over Tarson Williams at heavyweight in 3:31. The Pirates also picked up a forfeit at 106 while Gavin Mills won by forfeit for Marshall at 113 to closeout the match.

In the Marshall-Winfield dual, the Owls won by a score of 47-15.

The following are records after Friday’s match: 106-Hayden Mendez, 10-16; 120-Zane Watring, 6-22; 132-Brayden McFarland, 4-16; 138-Eric Bundy, 15-21; 145-Lance Marshall, 9-26; 152-Brant Whitaker, 41-1; 160-Charlie Pumel, 33-9; 170-Carter Stumph, 4-5; 182-Dustyn Taylor, 1-11; 195-Peyton Hahn, 30-13; 220-Dakota Rapp, 10-8; 285-Dalton Williams, 27-15.

Note: Wrestling for the Class 2 District 2 Tournament in Marshall will start at 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday. The top four wrestlers in each weight class will move on to the state tournament on February 14-16 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

Competing in the district tournament along with Boonville are Centralia, Fulton, Kirksville, Lutheran St. Charles, Marshall, Mexico, Moberly, Orchard Farm, Owensville, Priory, Southern Boone, St. Charles West, St. Francis Borgia and Winfield.