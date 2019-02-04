Lady Bulldogs beat Brunswick, lose to Community R-6

After playing Brunswick the night before, New Franklin boys basketball coach Ross Dobson didn’t know what to expect from his Bulldogs Saturday at home against Community R-6.

While beating Brunswick 57-45, the Bulldogs came back and put together four solid quarters against Community R-6 for a 60-46 win to improve to 15-6 overall and 4-2 in the CAC.

“Playing this game in less than 24 hours after our Friday night’s game, I thought we came out and competed,” Dobson said. “With this victory it still gives us a shot in the conference race, but we have to come and play the last four games of the season.”

The Bulldogs were definitely on their game Saturday while leading Community R-6 17-16 after first period’s end, 33-30 at the break and 46-36 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the fourth, New Franklin outscored the Trojans 14-10 for the victory.

Gavin Bishop, Tyler Perkins and Carter Bailey each had 16 points in the game for New Franklin. Jackson Dorson chipped in six while Kolby Anson added four and Tre’ Cowans with two.

The Bulldogs also converted on 16 of 23 shots from the foul line for 70 percent.

For Community R-6, Cade Escamilla tallied 20 points while Luke Hombs had 10.

As for the game against Brunswick, the Bulldogs trailed after one quarter by a score of 11-8 before rallying back with a 15-8 advantage in the second to go up at the half 23-19. New Franklin also outscored the Wildcats 34-26 in the second half for the victory.

Dobson said it was good to bring back the old CAC battle to the schedule. “Brunswick is a good basketball team and we battled the whole game,” Dobson said. “With the end of the season getting closer, we will need to compete the whole game and cannot have quarters off. I’m pleased with the effort the boys gave the whole game.”

Tyler Perkins had 14 and Gavin Bishop 13 to lead the Bulldogs in double figures. Tre’ Cowans and Tysen Dowell each had seven points while Carter Bailey and Kolby Anson added six points each and Jackson Dorson with four.

For the game, New Franklin made 18 of 25 shots from the free throw line for 72 percent.

For Brunswick, Amari Glasgow and Garland Theus each had 13 points.

As for the New Franklin girls, they also defeated Brunswick 47-44 but then lost to Community R-6 by a score of 50-33.

The Lady Bulldogs, dropping to 5-15 on the season, trailed Brunswick 23-20 at the half before rallying back with a 27-21 advantage in the final two periods.

Shelby Breshears finished the game for New Franklin with 23 points while Abby Maupin added 16, Lauren Evans six and Kristen Flick with two.

Meanwhile, in the game against Community R-6, New Franklin led the Lady Trojans 15-14 at the half before giving up 36 points in the final two periods for the loss.

Community R-6 outscored New Franklin 36-18 in the second half.

Dalaney Bowers had 23 points to lead Community R-6 while Sadie Hoyt added nine and Natalie Thomas with seven.

For New Franklin, Lauren Evans had 15, Shelby Breshears eight, Abby Maupin six and Kristen Flick with four.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said the girls played pretty well in the first half against Community. “We sealed a nice victory over Brunswick,” Vetter said. “We’re ready for a huge week this coming week against Slater and Sturgeon for Homecoming. Big opportunities.”



