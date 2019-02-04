The MBCA Basketball poll is selected by a panel of coaches representing each of the 8 MBCA districts and each of the five Missouri basketball classes.

GIRLS

Class 1

1 Lakeland 18-0

2 Community 17-1

3 Walnut Grove 15-4

4 South Iron 15-3

5 Stanberry 14-1

6 Pilot Grove 16-4

7 Leeton 15-1

8 Norborne 14-2

9 Bradleyville 14-4

10 Madison 13-4

Others receiving votes: Santa Fe (12-4), Wellington-Napoleon (13-3), Tina Avalon (12-3), Green City (13-3), Eminence (17-5), Scott County Central (16-3)

Class 2

1 Tipton 19-0

2 Tarkio 17-0

3 Thayer 16-3

4 Hartville 14-4

5 Paris 16-3

6 Salisbury 13-4

7 Oran 13-5

8 Skyline 11-7

9 Penny 11-3

10 Cairo 13-3

Others receiving votes: Neelyville (10-7), Mid-Buchanon (15-3), Ellington (14-4)

Class 3

1 Strafford 19-0

2 Trenton 15-0

3 Licking 17-2

4 Saxony Lutheran 18-2

5 Mt. View Liberty 19-2

6 Mt. Vernon 17-4

7 Fair Grove 18-2

8 California 13-3

9 Clever 11-7

10 Central (New Madrid County) 17-1

Others receiving votes: Fatima (14-5), Highland (15-2), South Callaway (11-3), Blair Oaks (13-6)

Class 4

1 Incarnate Word 16-1

2 Kearney 17-1

3 Benton 16-2

4 Boonville 17-2

5 Parkway North 15-3

6 Rolla 16-2

7 West Plains 13-7

8 Logan-Rogersville 14-7

9 Lincoln College Prep 14-7

10 School of the Osage 14-2

Others receiving votes: Sullivan (12-5), Helias (10-5), Dexter (13-5), Park Hills Central (15-2)

Class 5

1 Jefferson City 19-0

2 North Kansas City 17-1

3 William Chrisman 16-2

4 Liberty KC 15-3

5 Kirkwood 15-3

6 Rock Bridge 12-5

7 Park Hill South 14-2

8 Francis Howell Central 14-3

9 Kickapoo 14-6

10 Nixa 12-4

Others receiving votes: Ozark (11-5), Parkway Central (12-4), Jackson (14-3)





