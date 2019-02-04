The MBCA Basketball poll is selected by a panel of coaches representing each of the 8 MBCA districts and each of the five Missouri basketball classes.
GIRLS
Class 1
1 Lakeland 18-0
2 Community 17-1
3 Walnut Grove 15-4
4 South Iron 15-3
5 Stanberry 14-1
6 Pilot Grove 16-4
7 Leeton 15-1
8 Norborne 14-2
9 Bradleyville 14-4
10 Madison 13-4
Others receiving votes: Santa Fe (12-4), Wellington-Napoleon (13-3), Tina Avalon (12-3), Green City (13-3), Eminence (17-5), Scott County Central (16-3)
Class 2
1 Tipton 19-0
2 Tarkio 17-0
3 Thayer 16-3
4 Hartville 14-4
5 Paris 16-3
6 Salisbury 13-4
7 Oran 13-5
8 Skyline 11-7
9 Penny 11-3
10 Cairo 13-3
Others receiving votes: Neelyville (10-7), Mid-Buchanon (15-3), Ellington (14-4)
Class 3
1 Strafford 19-0
2 Trenton 15-0
3 Licking 17-2
4 Saxony Lutheran 18-2
5 Mt. View Liberty 19-2
6 Mt. Vernon 17-4
7 Fair Grove 18-2
8 California 13-3
9 Clever 11-7
10 Central (New Madrid County) 17-1
Others receiving votes: Fatima (14-5), Highland (15-2), South Callaway (11-3), Blair Oaks (13-6)
Class 4
1 Incarnate Word 16-1
2 Kearney 17-1
3 Benton 16-2
4 Boonville 17-2
5 Parkway North 15-3
6 Rolla 16-2
7 West Plains 13-7
8 Logan-Rogersville 14-7
9 Lincoln College Prep 14-7
10 School of the Osage 14-2
Others receiving votes: Sullivan (12-5), Helias (10-5), Dexter (13-5), Park Hills Central (15-2)
Class 5
1 Jefferson City 19-0
2 North Kansas City 17-1
3 William Chrisman 16-2
4 Liberty KC 15-3
5 Kirkwood 15-3
6 Rock Bridge 12-5
7 Park Hill South 14-2
8 Francis Howell Central 14-3
9 Kickapoo 14-6
10 Nixa 12-4
Others receiving votes: Ozark (11-5), Parkway Central (12-4), Jackson (14-3)
Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Polls
