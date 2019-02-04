When it doubt, leave it up to your defense to get the job done.

That’s exactly what Boonville Lady Pirates basketball coach Jaryt Hunziker preached to his players at halftime Saturday against California in the championship in the Southern Boone Tournament.

After a up and down first half which saw Boonville lead California by just three at 20-17, Hunziker said he thought their zone defense not only wore the Lady Pintos down over the game but it also did its job of making them work for a good look, especially behind the arc.

That’s all it took as the Lady Pirates held California to just 13 second half points en route to a 45-30 victory.

Boonville, improving to 17-2 on the season, has now won 12 straight since their last loss against Salisbury in the championship of the Centralia Tournament 67-63 back on December 7th.

The Lady Pirates will host Eldon on Senior-Parents Night tonight at the Windsor gymnasium starting at 6 p.m.

“Great defensive effort tonight, especially in the second half holding California to just 13 points,” Hunziker said. “The first half we did a poor job rebounding but cleaned that up in the second half which helped us out tremendously. Offensively we struggled at times but that was due to California’s effort on defense. Kourtney Kendrick had a great night on both ends of the floor, especially in the second half by hitting 6 of 7 from the free throw line but also some key baskets inside. We also wanted to thank everyone that came to support our program tonight, especially our student crowd who never disappoints. You guys are the best.”

LADY PIRATES STRUGGLE ON BOTH ENDS OF THE FLOOR IN THE FIRST HALF

With two state-ranked teams going at it on the floor, it didn’t come as a surprise that only 37 points were scored in the first half.

But what did come as a surprise is the the number of rebounds and second chance shots California created for the first 16 minutes. Granted the Lady Pirates led by three (20-17) at the break, but Hunziker in no way shape or form could have been happy with the 17-10 rebounding edge by the Pintos.

The good news other than leading by three at the break, Boonville never trailed in the first half or the game for that matter against California. But even then the Lady Pintos gave it everything they had and more despite missing one of their best players to tie the game at 15-all after reeling off eight straight. However a three point play by Kendrick and two free throws by Addison Brownfield capped off a 5-2 run over the final two minutes and 10 seconds to make it a three point game at the half.

Another positive from the first half was turnovers as Boonville forced 10 while committing just five.

LADY PIRATES PUT THE SQUEEZE ON CALIFORNIA IN THE SECOND HALF

Despite shooting just 37 percent from the field in the first half, Boonville pretty much dodged a bullet as California could have easily been up by three or more after 16 minutes.

But like the old saying goes, defense wins championships and second place is the first loser. Anyway, the Lady Pirates put the squeeze literally on California in the third quarter by reeling off 10 straight points on four Lady Pinto turnovers to extend the lead to 30-17 with 5:08 left.

California was never the same after that as Boonville held a 16-6 advantage in the third period to go up 36-23.

In fact, the Lady Pintos didn’t score their first basket of the half until the 4:17 mark on a three-point play by senior Gracie George. But like all good teams, Boonville closed out the period on a strong note after a three point play by Kendrick and a three by Brownfield to lead by 13.

The fourth quarter was just a matter of finishing as Boonville outscored California 9-7 to win the game by 15.

The Lady Pirates also scored the first basket of the fourth and the last five points to closeout the game.

KENDRICK HITS 20 POINT MARK

It’s no secret that the Lady Pirates wouldn’t be where they are without the play of sophomore Kourtney Kendrick. With several big games this year, Kendrick once again came up big for Boonville with a game-high 20 points along with 11 rebounds and three steals.

Jodie Bass finished the game with nine points, three steals, one rebound and one assist while Jamie Lemmons added eight points, four rebounds and one steal, Addison Brownfield eight points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals, Jalyn Schnetzler three rebounds and three steals and Brooke Eichelberger with two assists and one steal.

Boonville also finished the game shooting 35 percent from the field and 62 percent from the foul line.

For California, Paige Lamm had 11 points and George with eight.