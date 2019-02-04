The Bunceton boys basketball team fell short Friday night at home on Courtwarming against the Jamestown Eagles by a score of 55-51.

While the four point loss dropped Bunceton to 7-11 overall and 1-5 in the CCAA conference, head coach Dustin Ray said the boys continue to play hard. “We played against a Jamestown team that had us outmatched by height and for the most part ability, but we did not let that scare us away,” Ray said. “We played a team that beat us by almost 100 points last year to a four point game. We lost the game at the free throw line, missing 11 of 16 shots. That hurt us pretty bad. Nothing to hang our head on with this season.”

Of course it didn’t help that Bunceton trailed Jamestown 11-4 after first period’s end. However, in the second and third quarters, the Dragons began to find their way to the basket while rallying back with a 20-13 advantage in the second to tie the game at 24-all. Meanwhile, in the third period, Bunceton again outscored Jamestown 20-16 to extend the lead to four at 44-40. Unfortunately for the Dragons, they had nothing left in the final period as Jamestown rallied back with a 15-7 advantage for the win.

Mack Sorrells had 26 points and Clark Rohrbach 15 to lead Jamestown.

For Bunceton, Jason Burnett finished the game with 21 points, two rebounds, two steals and two assists.

Hunter Shuffield chipped in eight points, two rebounds and one steal while Dillon Alpers added six points, seven rebounds, two steals and one assist, Layne Maddex six points, two rebounds, one steal and one assist, Dylan Flatt six points, two steals and one assist and Brayden Doyle with four points and six rebounds.

Bunceton also finished the game hitting 20 of 48 shots from the field for 42 percent and 5 of 16 from the foul line for 31 percent.

Jamestown (G) 37

Bunceton 31

The Jamestown Lady Eagles basketball team rallied from a one point deficit after one by outscoring Bunceton 33-26 for the next three quarters in CCAA action Friday night at Bunceton.

The Lady Dragons, dropping to 6-12 overall and 2-2 in league play, led Jamestown 5-4 after first period’s end but was outscored 13-8 in the second to trail by a score of 17-13. Meanwhile, in the second half, Jamestown held a 20-18 advantage to win the game by six.

“Our shooting percentage in this game was very bad,” said Bunceton coach Dustin Ray. “We struggled to get good looks at the basket and when we did, we had a lot of trouble capitalizing on the opportunity. Jamestown out-worked us in the entire game. There wasn’t a lot of good to take from this game.”

Chiane Harlan had nine points to lead all scorers for Jamestown. Ginna Meisenheimer chipped in eight, Maddie Sedgwick seven, Blake Scholl five, McKenzie Hargis four, Alyssa Reynolds three and Anna Scheperle with one.

For Bunceton, Chloe Moser and Cara Bishop each had eight points. Bishop also finished the game with 10 rebounds, two steals and two assists while Moser had seven rebounds and one steal.

Taylor Burnett added seven points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal while Taylyn Heilman had four points, one rebound and one steal, Madelynn Myers two points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two assists and Maddie Brandes with two points, six rebounds and one steal.

The Lady Dragons also finished the game shooting 22 percent from the field and 64 percent from the foul line.