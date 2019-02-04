Falls to Battle and Bowling Green

The Boonville Pirates JV basketball team dropped two games in the Mexico JV Tournament on Saturday by losing to Battle in a close game 55-52 and Bowling Green for third place 57-40.

While the loss dropped Boonville to 3-10 overall, JV coach Brock Hill said it was a rough couple of games for the Pirates. “We just have to put these two games behind us and get ready for California on Tuesday,” Hill said.

In the game against Battle, the Pirates led 25-24 at the half but was outscored 31-27 in the final two periods to suffer the loss.

Hill said overall he thought the boys played pretty well in this game.

“We just came up a little short,” Hill said. “This game stayed close almost the whole way through. We were up one at half and down eight after three quarters. We fought back in the fourth and had to foul in the last minute of the game. We obviously chose the right person to foul and we got four big misses in a row which left us down three with under 10 seconds left. We got the ball up the court and got a really good look at a three that would have tied the game. It went about halfway down and then rolled out. It’s always tough to lose such a close game that could have went either way. I really like the way we kept our composure late in a close game. We really showed our toughness in this game. Unfortunately we were not able to get the W.”

Tyson Franklin led all scorers in the game for Boonville with 18 points. Axton Nease chipped in 10 while Kayle Rice had eight, Brock Nowlin and Landon Williams four each, Andrew Wiser three, Gage Sprigg and Saylor Marquez each with two and Aidan Lemmons with one.

For Battle, Cooper Sutton had 11 and Alonzo Johnson and Canian Galentine each with eight.

In the game against Bowling Green, Boonville pretty much trailed the entire game as the Bobcats went up 12-11 after one, 36-18 at the half and 46-35 after three quarters of play. However in the third quarter, the Pirates outscored Bowling Green 17-10 to cut the lead back to 11. Meanwhile, in the final period, Bowling Green extended the lead back up to 17 by outscoring Boonville 11-5.

Hill said this game was pretty ugly from start to finish.

“First, Kayle went down in the first quarter after rolling his ankle pretty badly,” Hill said. “He went to urgent care and was done for the day. Then a lot of fouls were called, I mean A LOT. Bowling Green shot 28 free throws in the first half alone compared to the five free throws for us. It seemed like all we did was watch them shoot free throws. It was 36-18 at half. We tried to refocus after half. We came out in half court man and played off them. I told them to keep their hands back and give them some room. We can’t continue to let them shoot free throws to beat us. We did a good job in the third and made up some ground. It was 46-35 after three quarters of play. We had the lead down to nine at one point in the third quarter. Bowling Green didn’t shoot any free throws in the third and only two in the fourth. But in the fourth quarter we were only able to score five points and that just wasn’t enough to win this game. I was happy with the way we came out in the second half and battled back. We didn’t give up and as a coach I’m always happy to see that. Rough couple of games for us. We just have to put these two games behind us and get ready for California on Tuesday.”

Tyson Franklin again led the Pirates in scoring with 14 points. Landon Williams chipped in seven while Aidan Lemmons and Saylor Marquez added four points each, Andrew Wiser and Gage Sprigg each with three, Axton Nease and Kayle Rice with two points apiece and Brock Nowlin with one.

For Bowling Green, Seth Huber and Owen Niemeyer each had 11 and Will Twellman with nine.