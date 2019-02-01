Boonville Pirates basketball coach Jesse Oswald was looking for a spark after dropping its opening game of the Southern Boone Tournament Tuesday night against Carnahan.

Although Oswald stated that little if any positives came out of the game against Carnahan, he had to be more than pleased Thursday night as the Pirates came out and led Harrisburg from start to finish for a 82-56 victory.

“Our intensity and effort was much better tonight,” Oswald said. “I told our guys I wanted them to come out angry and just ready to go and they did. Early on, we either forced a turnover for an easy bucket or we gave up an open three. We made some small adjustments and realized we could speed them up and force some quick shots and then we got some run outs for some easy buckets in transition. I thought we started fast and stayed hot the entire game and we fed off the energy and enthusiasm we had. We have been talking about being efficient on both ends of the court for the past two weeks and tonight was a night where it was all clicking. We also hit 11 3's in the game because we moved the basketball well and got it shifted from one side to the other. I thought this was a good team win and everyone contributed.”

So much so that nine different players scored in the game for Boonville, led by Clayton Gochenour and Charlie Bronakowski each with 17 points. Avian Thomas chipped in 15 while DJ Wesolak added 11, Luke Green six, Sam Esser five, Malik Brazil and Tramell Coleman four each and Josh Chrisman with three.

The Pirates also had balance in each quarter while putting up 22 points in each of the first-two periods, 21 in the third and 17 in the fourth. Add it up and it’s no wonder Boonville led Harrisburg 44-24 at the half and 65-43 after three quarters of play. The Pirates also held a 17-12 advantage in the final period to win by 26.

As for Harrisburg, Tanner Lanes had 17 and Jace Carr with 14.

In addition to hitting 11 threes in the game for 33 of the team’s 82 points, Boonville also converted on 9 of 12 shots from the foul line for 75 percent. Hallsville, meanwhile, was just 7 of 15 from the charity stripe for 47 percent.

In other games on Thursday, No. 1 Southern Boone throttled fifth-seeded California 74-54 while No. 7 Carnahan knocked off No. 6 Hallsville 58-56.

Tournament action will continue on Saturday, with Boonville playing Fulton in the consolation finals starting at 1:30 p.m., followed by California versus Hallsville in the third place game at 4:30 and Southern Boone versus Carnahan for the title at 7:30.

Note: Boonville beat Fulton 75-72 back on December 11th.



