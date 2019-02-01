The saying that it’s hard to beat a team three times was no more evident than Thursday night’s game against Hallsville in the Southern Boone Tournament.

Having beaten Hallsville by 45 (64-19) in the first meeting back on November 27th in the Tri-County Conference Tournament, Boonville also won by 28 (61-33) on January 24th at home against the Lady Indians. But last night was a whole different story as Boonville had to hold on in the fourth quarter for a 51-44 victory.

“We were very lucky to come out with a win,” said Boonville Lady Pirates coach Jaryt Hunziker said. “From the warmups on we just seemed and played flat and it almost cost us today. Our defense did not produce like it normally does and offensively we struggled all night to knock down and finish shots. Even though we shot poorly from the charity stripe overall, hitting 17 of 32 shots, it was hitting key free throws in the fourth quarter with 11 makes which helped us close it out.”

Close was the word throughout the game as Boonville led Hallsville by just three (11-8) after first period’s end. Meanwhile, after both teams put up 11 points in the second quarter, the Lady Pirates came back and outscored Hallsville 12-10 in the third period to extend the lead to 33-29. Then, in the final period, Boonville scored 11 of its 17 points from the foul line to seal the victory.

Addison Brownfield was the only player in double figures for Boonville, who improved to 16-2 on the season, with 26 points. Brownfield also had five rebounds, four steals and two assists.

Jamie Lemmons finished the game with nine points and two rebounds while Jodie Bass added five points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists, Kourtney Kendrick four points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal, Jalyn Schnetzler three points, four steals and two assists, Kennedy Renfrow two points, six rebounds, one steal and one assist, Sophi Waibel also with two points and Brooke Eichelberger with four rebounds, one steal and one assist.

The Lady Pirates also finished the game shooting 33 percent from the field and 53 percent from the foul line.

Hallsville was led by Emily Leer with 11 and Lauren Proctor and Avery Oetting each with nine.

Tournament action will continue on Saturday, with Harrisburg girls playing Fulton in the consolation finals at 12 noon, followed by Hallsville versus Southern Boone in the third place game at 3 p.m. and Boonville versus California in the championship at 6.