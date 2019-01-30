Boonville drops to 9-8 overall

Boonville Pirates basketball coach Jesse Oswald may have to look far to find something positive from Tuesday night’s 69-49 loss against Carnahan in the opening round of the Southern Boone Tournament.

In a No. 2 versus No. 7 matchup, Oswald said he thought the effort wasn’t there to start the game and it gave Carnahan momentum.

“This was not a positive game for us,” Oswald said. “We can’t find a whole lot of positives in it. Carnahan didn’t play like a No. 7 seed and we definitely weren’t a 2 seed tonight. When they got momentum we needed to pick it up and we did at times but then we made silly mistakes. We had chances to go on runs but couldn’t closeout a defensive possession. That and free throws was the game. I thought we were trending in the right direction for a while there after beating Clinton, state ranked Centralia, and then Hallsville, who has gotten us twice this year, but then we took huge steps back against Mexico and Carnahan with some really bad games. Effort has to be better on defense and offense. We can’t beat another team on our schedule playing this way.”

In other games on Tuesday, No. 3 Hallsville beat sixth-seeded Harrisburg 69-63 while fifth-seeded California upended No. 4 Fulton 82-62.

Tournament action will continue on Thursday, with Boonville playing Harrisburg at 5 p.m., followed by Southern Boone versus California at 6:30 and Carnahan versus Hallsville at 8.

Although Carnahan entered the game at 2-18 on the season compared to 9-7 for Boonville, the Cougars were every bit as good or better than the Pirates early on while holding a 17-11 lead after first period’s end and 35-25 advantage at the break. Meanwhile, in the third quarter, Boonville held its own against Carnahan but still was outscored by one (13-12) as the Cougars took a 48-37 lead in the final period. The Pirates had no chance after that as Carnahan outscored Boonville 22-12 to win the game by 20.

As for the scoring in the game, Coreon James had 15 and Donjuan Everett 14 for Carnahan.

For Boonville, Charlie Bronakowski and DJ Wesolak each had 12 points while Josh Chrisman and Tramell Coleman added seven points each, Clayton Gochenour six, Avian Thomas three and Malik Brazil with two.

Free throws may have also contributed to the loss, as Boonville converted on only 14 of 31 shots for 45 percent while Carnahan attempted only six free throws and made two for 33 percent.