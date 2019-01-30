The Prairie Home girls basketball team did everything possible to keep up with the Sturgeon Bulldogs on Tuesday.

Although Sturgeon’s team doubled Prairie Home’s in numbers, the Lady Panthers hung tough for about a quarter and a half before bowing out by a score of 73-41.

“I thought the girls played with a lot more energy tonight and looked better even though the score doesn’t reflect it,” said Prairie Home coach Shelly Rex.

Despite being outscored in all four quarters, Prairie Home trailed by just 13 (33-20) at the half against the Lady Bulldogs. However, in the second half, Sturgeon began to wear down the Lady Panthers with their inside game and pressure defense by outscoring Prairie Home 40-21 to win the game by 32.

Emma Bright had 23 points and Jahna Burris 21 to lead all scorers for Sturgeon.

For Prairie Home, who dropped to 2-17 on the season, Kelsey Watson had her best game of the season with 18 points, four steals, three rebounds and two assists.

Maggie Wood finished the game with eight points, seven rebounds, one steal and one assist while Ashlynn Twenter added six points, three rebounds and two assists, Paiton Williams four points, eight rebounds, eight steals and two assists, Madison Bishop two points, three rebounds and three steals, Savana Tracy two points and one assist and Kaelyn Crews with one point, three rebounds, three steals and one assist.







