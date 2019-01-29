Lady Bulldogs win 35-29 while New Franklin boys prevail 49-36

Just getting the win was sufficient for New Franklin Lady Bulldogs basketball coach Morgan Vetter Monday night at home against the Jamestown Lady Eagles.

While wins have been few and far between for the Lady Bulldogs this season, Vetter said 35-29 win over Jamestown felt good because the girls haven’t felt that for a long time.

As for the New Franklin boys, they’ve managed to put together a few more wins this season but didn’t put this game away until the fourth for a 49-36 victory.

Needless to say it was a sweep for the Bulldogs on their home court and a much needed win against a non-conference opponent.

However the opening game between the New Franklin girls and Jamestown was too close to call as the Lady Bulldogs led by just three (7-4) after first period’s end. And while Jamestown outscored New Franklin 9-7 in the second quarter to cut the lead to one (14-13) at the half, you still felt like the Lady Bulldogs were in control, especially with senior Shelby Breshears on the court.

Breshears finished the first half with eight of the team’s 21 points while senior McKenzie Hargis led the Lady Eagles with eight of her team’s 13 points.

Of course you knew something had to give in the second half and it did with New Franklin pulling away ever so slightly by outscoring Jamestown 15-7 to extend the lead to 29-20.

Breshears also had another big quarter for the Lady Bulldogs with 11 of the team’s 15 points.

However in the fourth quarter, Jamestown made it interesting by reeling off seven straight points to cut the lead to four at 31-27 with 2:50 left. The Lady Eagles also outscored New Franklin 9-6 in the fourth. But after clawing back to cut the lead to a two possession ballgame, Jamestown never got any closer as the Lady Bulldogs came back and hit their free throws down the stretch for the win.

Vetter said she thought Breshears did a lot better in the second half by taking that senior role and stepping up. “Shelby kept things under control,” Vetter said. “We needed her tonight and like I said she really did step up.”

As for the surge by Jamestown in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to four, Vetter said the girls just haven’t been in that position to be ahead a lot this season.

“I think its understanding time management with the ball and how important it is to take care of the ball,” Vetter said. “We also have to understand what a good shot is that point, but more or less I think it’s just not having been in that situation more or less than just turnovers.”

Breshears had 21 points-13 in the season half-to lead all scorers for New Franklin, who improved to 4-13 on the season. Lauren Evans and Kayce Hundley each chipped in four points while Abby Maupin and Kristen Flick added three points each.

New Franklin also finished the game, hitting on 4 of 10 shots from the foul line for 40 percent.

For Jamestown, Hargis had 12, Chiane Harlan seven and Ginna Meisenheimer with six.

As for the New Franklin boys, who are coming off a third place finish in the Sturgeon Tournament over the weekend, head coach Ross Dobson said he thought his team played hard until the end of the game.

“After we turned up the pressure I thought the game was in our favor,” Dobson said. “Jamestown is a tough team and well coached. A very competitive game from start to finish.”

New Franklin and Jamestown also traded quarters in the first half, with the Bulldogs winning the first 12-9 after reeling off 12 straight during a three minute stretch and the Eagles taking the second with a 9-6 advantage, which included seven in a row to closeout the half, to tie the game at 18-all.

However in the third quarter, New Franklin began to distance itself from Jamestown a little bit by outscoring the Eagles 12-7 to push the lead to five at 30-25.

But even then the game was still in question until about the 5:20 mark in the fourth when a player for the Eagles was called for a technical. Luckily for Jamestown, New Franklin junior Tyler Perkins was only able to make 1 of 2 shots to extend the lead to six at 36-30.

However on the Eagles next possession down the floor, which resulted in a loose ball on the floor, Jamestown was hit for a intentional foul. New Franklin 1 of 2 shots at the foul line but came back with a huge three from Carter Bailey to extend the lead to 10 at 40-30 with 4:10 left.

The three by Bailey also capped off a 10-0 run by the Bulldogs.

Jamestown never got any closer than eight after that as New Franklin closed out the final three minutes on a 9-4 run for the victory.

Perkins finished the game with 16 for the Bulldogs, who improved to 13-6 overall. Gavin Bishop tossed in 11 while Jackson Dorson and Kolby Anson each had six, Carter Bailey five, Tysen Dowell three and Crayton Gallatin with two.

For Jamestown, Clark Rohrbach had 11, Christian Snyder eight and Mack Sorrells with six.

New Franklin also finished the game, hitting 14 of 20 shots from the foul line for 70 percent while Jamestown made only 1 of 5 shots for 20 percent.