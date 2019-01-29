The Ss. Peter & Paul girls seventh grade basketball team finished on the short end in the Sedalia Sacred Heart Tournament Friday night in Sedalia by losing to Stover 23-14.

While closing out the season at 9-7 overall, head coach Sarah Ronnfeldt said this was a close game right down to the end. “I think the difference in this game is that we came out flat footed from the get go and they didn’t,” Ronnfeldt said. “We seemed to be going slow motion and when you are playing a good team you have to be able to match up. Allison Drummond was a spark of life from the get go. She was everywhere the ball was and she just worked her tail end off the entire game.”

Stover led Ss. Peter & Paul 7-5 after first period’s end but was outscored 6-5 in the second as the Lady Warriors cut the lead to one at 12-11. However it was pretty much all Stover after that as the Lady Bulldogs outscored Ss. Peter & Paul 11-3 in the final two periods.

Alison Eichelberger paced all scorers for Ss. Peter & Paul with six points along with two rebounds, two steals and two assists.

Addie Hubach added four points and three steals while Allison Drummond had two points, eight rebounds and eight steals, Bridgette Lutz two points, two steals and one rebound, Carlie Daniel four rebounds and two steals, Addy Nichols three rebounds, two steals and one assist, Kylee Turner one rebound, one steal and one assist and Kelly Young with one rebound.



