Boonville Lady Pirates basketball coach Jaryt Hunziker feared the worst going into Monday night’s game against Fulton in the Southern Boone Tournament in Ashland.

After knocking off state-ranked Skyline Saturday at the Windsor gymnasium, Hunziker said one key factor he talked about with the players was not having a letdown after a big win.

As it turned out, Hunziker had nothing to worry about as the Lady Pirates led Fulton from the opening tip en route to a 60-23 victory.

In other games Monday night, No. 2 California beat No. 3 Southern 63-50 while No. 4 Hallsville upended No. 5 Harrisburg 44-38.

Tournament action will continue on Wednesday, Jan. 30th, with California playing Fulton at 5 p.m., followed by Southern Boone versus Harrisburg at 6:30 and Boonville versus Hallsville at 8.

“After a few minutes I was wondering if we were going to fall into that trap since we started off slow,” Hunziker said. “After pushing up our defense we started to put together some nice runs which helped us take a 13 point lead after one. The third quarter was our most productive quarter offensively behind Bass with nine, Kendrick six and Brownfield seven. Fulton moved the ball well against our defense which led to a few easy baskets for them. They also did a good job of attacking our zone gaps by the dribble.”

Except for the fourth quarter in which Fulton held a 7-3 advantage, the Lady Pirates pretty much dominated the game while leading the Hornets 17-4 after one, 30-8 at the break and 57-16 after three.

As for the scoring, Jodie Bass finished the game with 19 points along with three steals, one rebound and one assist.

Addison Brownfield added 16 points, four steals, four assists and one rebound while Kourtney Kendrick chipped in 10 points, five rebounds, three steals and one assist, Jalyn Schnetzler five points, three assists, two steals and one rebound, Kennedy Renfrow four points, five rebounds, three steals and three assists, Sophi Waibel three points, Emma West two points, Brooke Eichelberger three rebounds and one assist and Madison Lenz with one steal.

The Lady Pirates also finished the game shooting 42 percent from the field and 73 percent from the foul line.

Hedgpath had the high game for Fulton with six while Gaines added six and Deuel with four.



