You knew it wouldn’t take long. Now that school districts are announcing their plans for how they will reopen, the protests have begun.

Parents in the Rockwood school district protested because they want more in-person schooling than the district is offering. Parents in many school districts in the St. Louis region will have no choice other than full-time virtual instruction. In Virginia parents protested because they didn’t like the only option they were offered: two days in person and three days of virtual instruction each week. Some parents in Washington State are unhappy with the lack of details in their district’s plan. Public schooling is currently a mess.

Unhappy parents everywhere are pulling their children out of public schools. In Nebraska, requests to homeschool are up 21 percent. Parents across the country are getting together with friends and neighbors and creating micro-schools. Parent unions are forming, and some are calling for a "breakup" with traditional education.

What should Missouri be doing during this upheaval? First, we need leadership. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has only released health guidelines for reopening. Should we expect that all 520 school districts simply figure out a great plan on their own? By comparison, Nebraska has created a website (Launch Nebraska) with comprehensive planning guides and toolkits.

Second, we should be making several easily accessed choices available to parents. At least one district, Maplewood-Richmond Heights, is allowing parents who want a virtual education for their children to enroll them with one of the state-approved virtual providers under the Missouri Course Access Program. Other districts should do the same. This is not a year for inventing things from scratch. Parents should also be able to easily choose in-person enrollment at a private school. There are a number of apps, such as Classroom Wallet, that the state could use to provide parents with funds to purchase tuition. This is not the year to settle the public-versus-private debate. This is a year to get kids back to learning.

Third, accountability and transparency must not be allowed to fall by the wayside. For the past six months public school districts — and their budgets — have operated in a consequence-free environment regardless of how they responded to the pandemic. But children who lose months of education due to their districts’ inaction won’t be so lucky, and achievement gaps will only widen until each student has access to a learning environment — in person or online — where they can thrive.

Parents were put in the driver’s seat last spring whether they liked it or not. And now they’re being asked to give the wheel back to public school districts that don’t even seem to know how to start the car. It’s not surprising that they’re fed up.

Susan Pendergrass is director of research and education policy at the Show-Me Institute.