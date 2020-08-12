Steve Kellogg, Independence

To the editor:

Thanks to Congressmen Clay and Cleaver of Missouri for being the only members of Congress from both Kansas and Missouri to envision a new future for America by voting to reduce the defense budget by 10%.

Although reduction amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act failed in both the Senate (23-77) and House (93-324), Congressmen Clay and Cleaver’s willingness to prioritize diplomacy over increasing force in budgeting for international dispute resolutions is consistent with America’s need to reassess its utilization of force in response to its own internal civil disagreements and peaceful protest.

And thanks to Congressmen Clay and Cleaver for being the only Missouri congressmen voting for the House of Representatives version of the Defense Appropriations Act of 2021 which has now passed (217-197) with provisions to repeal the 2001 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force as well as prevent war with Iran not authorized by Congress.

As a Vietnam-era Navy veteran, I served during a conflict that did not achieve its objective of ending communistic government in Vietnam using overwhelming force. Instead it demonstrated that diplomacy ends wars, and today the United States has bilateral relations with Vietnam, which retains its communist government.