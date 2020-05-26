Today, I would like to share a fun way to grow tomatoes at your house without digging up your yard. Bucket gardens are exactly what they sound like, a garden inside of a bucket. Bucket gardens are very easy to take care of and a fun introduction to home gardening.

To make your bucket garden, you will need a 5-gallon bucket, potting mix, a tomato plant and trellis material. For the bucket, if you don’t have an old one laying around the house, you can purchase a new one at your favorite hardware store for about $3. Drill eight holes in the bottom of your bucket for drainage. Fill the bucket about three-quarters of the way with a quality potting soil. You can purchase the potting soil at your favorite hardware store or garden center. Make sure what you purchase is “potting soil” or “potting mix” — not “topsoil” or “compost.” Many brands of potting soil will advertise on the bag as “good for container gardens.”

Now it is time to plant the tomato. Pay attention to this part. Pinch off the lower leaves of the plant at the main stem. That’s right, you are going to remove about one-third to one-half of the plant’s lowest leaves. If you look at the main stem of your tomato plant, you’ll see tiny hairs. These hairs, when buried, will turn into roots. By burying the lower half of the main stem we are helping the plant establish a more robust root system, setting you and your bucket garden up for success. Now, carefully remove your tomato plant from its plastic pot. Set the plant (roots down, leaves up) on top of the potting mix in the center of the bucket. Add more potting mix to the bucket until the roots and lower part of the main stem are covered. Do not allow the remaining leaves to touch the potting mix. Depending on how tall your tomato plant is, you may need to bury the plant deeper or set it up higher in the pot.

Now that you’ve got your tomato planted, it will need some support as it grows. Support your plant with a large tomato cage or sturdy stake. Ideally, the cage or stake is at least four feet tall. If you’re using a stake, you’ll need to loosely tie your plant to the stake with twine, as it grows.

Now put your bucket in a sunny location. Tomatoes need at least 6-8 hours of sunlight every day. Tomatoes do not like shade. Make sure your bucket is in a location that is easy to water, and where you will see it every day. By the front door of your house or along your driveway are good options. The more you see your plant, the more you’ll remember to water it!

Check to see if your plant needs water every day. Stick your finger in the potting mix every day. If the potting mix is dry to your middle knuckle, then you need to water your plant. When you water, do so until water runs out of the drainage holes at the bottom of the bucket. Try not to get the leaves wet when you’re watering.

You should expect your first tomato harvests sometime in July. Smaller varieties, like cherry tomatoes, will ripen sooner than larger “slicer” varieties. Cherry tomatoes will need to be harvested every day — pick them when they are fully red, yellow, or orange (depending on the variety you’ve chosen). Ripe cherry tomatoes should be plump and just a little squishy. When harvesting larger, “slicer” tomatoes, you may want to harvest them a little early, when they are almost completely red, yellow, or orange (depending on the variety). Letting your tomatoes fully ripen on the vine could entice bugs or your local wildlife to take a bite before you do. Set the nearly ripe tomato on your kitchen counter and let ripen over the course of a couple days. A fully ripe tomato will have a deep color, be plump, and will be a little squishy to the touch.

Never refrigerate a tomato! All types of tomatoes should be stored on the counter, tabletop, or somewhere else at room temperature. Tomatoes can be stored in bowls, or directly on your countertop. Tomatoes should not be stored in plastic bags or covered plastic containers.

Now, what are you waiting for? Get planting!

Billy Polansky is executive director of the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture.