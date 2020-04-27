Trump has utterly failed this test of leadership

To the editor:

Marvin Sands, Independence

As we end April the COVID-19 disease is still with us and not expected to be extinguished anytime soon. Nearly 55,000 Americans have lost their lives, and nearly 1 million have been stricken.

So how did we get to this point, and how are we going to eventually get beyond this disaster? In January Donald Trump was notified by his staff that a lethal disease was beginning to break out in Wuhan, China, one that could spread worldwide and have devastating effects. But Trump being Trump paid absolutely no attention to the warning and cast it off as a “Democratic hoax.”

But here’s the real point: There was a history lesson to be learned here, and it was completely ignored. Going back to the 1929 stock market crash, which led to the Great Depression, President Herbert Hoover ignored all the warning signs that stared him right in the face.

When George W. Bush was confronted with Hurricane Katrina, he as well was slow in responding. Remember his famous expression when he traveled to New Orleans late to view the destruction: “You’re doing a heck-of-a-job, Brownie.” No, “Brownie” wasn’t doing a “heck-of-a-job.” “Brownie” was Michael Brown, and he was head of FEMA at the time and was way late in responding to the disaster and the needs of the affected people.

Why do these two events matter? It’s fairly simple – it’s history and history sets the table of how one might want to prepare for future catastrophic events. So in face of the COVID-19 disease that Trump was completely aware of, he merely melted in his big chair and did absolutely nothing and later in January expressed that “it is all under control.”

What is so amazing is that Trump had at his disposal a cache of medical weapons to draw from to hopefully limit the impact of the disease, and he failed to use them in a proper and timely manner.

If only he had listened back in January when the warning signs were first flashed, you have to wonder how many lives could have been saved.

Leadership is everything when it comes to a disaster – knowing what to do, how to do it, what kind of people to put in the right places, having the right resources available, knowing where to get the needed resources, knowing when to employ strategic supplies and getting those to the right places at the right times.

How are we going to get beyond this disaster? The answer is by employing the right kind of leadership with the right kind of skills to initiate the tactics necessary to rid our country of this tragic killer. Right now, we don’t have it.

Donald Trump has failed the American people regarding the COVID-19 disease and in the process has failed the United States of America.

Some things don’t seem to add up

Jim Turner, Independence

To the editor:

I am learning how to empathize, by carefully reading the thoughts of others.

It’s ridiculous to hand out money to individuals and businesses who have tax identification numbers. They are supposed to be paying taxes, not the other way around. We might as well end payroll taxes, so we can cut spending on social entitlement programs.

We offer free coronavirus care to those who cannot afford coverage. Let’s make coverage mandatory, so it will become unconstitutional.

Citizens who can own guns should have access to a free press. Fake empathy is the art of the deal.

Will those in Congress react to Trump claims?

Skip Speer, Kansas City

To the editor:

The president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, at a White House briefing suggests that injecting bleach will kill COVID-19 while seemingly addressing the head of the COVID-19 Task Force, Dr. Deborah Birx, to concur with his findings while she seemed to be mute and completely caught off guard and speechless at the president’s suggestion.

Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley – what is your position on President Trump’s comments? Is this a sound, reasonable, rational and thoughtful remark? I await your response.