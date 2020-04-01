Late last month the University of Missouri Board of Curators announced its appointment of Mun Choi to serve simultaneously as chancellor of the MU campus in addition to his position as president of the university system.

The extraordinary move followed the sudden resignation of MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright to become president of the University of Central Florida. The unexpected announcement is yet another sign of the strange times all of us, including the university, are experiencing.

The prospect of saving perhaps a half million dollars in institutional payroll costs is not frivolous as the university faces a budget restraint, but board Chair Julia Brncic said she and her colleagues were bent on making a quick decision that will preserve the excellent leadership the university has enjoyed under Choi. The board and Choi say they will continue the joint appointment so long as it seems the best way to maintain progress and efficiency across the system.

Choi is the first president to have direct authority over the Columbia campus since the university system was created In 1963. Chancellor Cartwright got along well with President Choi, but like most officials in secondary positions, the chancellor no doubt had ambition to move on to a presidency. University organizational consultants have said Mizzou’s hybrid system is unusual by designating a flagship campus (Columbia) without combining its leadership positions with the system presidency, until now.

When Choi was hired, Curator Jon Sunvold warned of possible generic conflict between the president and the UM president. Now the extraordinary moment may provide a new chance for eliminating the separation. Not only have COVID-19 and Cartwright’s resignation hurried the curators’ decision, the board has on hand one of the most highly regarded system presidents in history. If there ever was a time to give the combination role a shot, this is it.

A major reason Choi may succeed in the hybrid role is his superior communication skill. In the past, faculty and staff on various campuses were skeptical a combination president/chancellor might somehow favor or disfavor the Columbia campus relative to others in the system. Any designated president/chancellor will disavow any such effect, but Choi has extraordinary skill making his intention known and believed.

This does not mean the transition is a done deal from now on, but this may be a watershed moment in the configuration of university executive management. I would say it’s worth a try.

