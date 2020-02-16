Now that the field of Democrats trying for the coming presidential election nomination has undergone two primary events so to speak, are we seeing any clarification in the final choice partisans might make? After Iowa and New Hampshire has any winnowing occurred that might give a clue who will stand against President Donald Trump in the November election?

If I had to make a premature, risky guess, based mainly on recent momentum, I’d put Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Mike Bloomberg still in the race, with Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Bloomberg the front runners.

It may be most rewarding to go at this from the negative perspective answering the question: “Which among the earlier most likely are fading from the flock?”

Start with former Vice President Joe Biden. On paper he had the best resume and led in the very earliest polling, but in the campaign to date he is not compelling, particularly in the Number One quotient among Democrats, his ability to beat Trump. Though he vows to fight on and get stronger in races yet to come, Biden is not showing the kind of presence and strength it will take to win the election and serve as a strong leader.

Elizabeth Warren, the senator from Massachusetts, has waged an energetic campaign strongly appealing to the leftist branch of the party, but she is too far out there with her overwrought animation and rhetoric. She has been in a battle for the progressive wing of the party with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and Sanders seems to be pulling ahead. Both have strong programs for major federal initiatives in health care, education and other ways to help citizens at large achieve the basic elements of a better life, but so far they are competing for a relatively small contingent of voters who are suspicious of such grandiose ideas. Neither Sanders nor Warren will become the final nominee. Sanders, from next-door Vermont, is showing the most strength in New Hampshire, but in the end most Democrats will want a more moderate but strong centrist representing the vast gap between right-wing demagogue Donald Trump and left-wing quasi-socialists Sanders and Warren.

They will want someone like Buttigieg, Klobuchar or Bloomberg. If I had to pick one of the three today it would be Bloomberg, because he has the best experience and the personal financial resources to remain in the race to the end.

As a non-official candidate, Bloomberg is rather quietly moving up in apparent awareness among Democrats. Since he is self-funding, the toxic issue of outsider financial support is off the table. Opponents try to make something of his ability to spend so much on his own election, but unless the self-funder has obvious egregious motivation, that’s a hard case to make.

I’ve always thought a person who has been a state governor or mayor of a big city has an edge in arguable experience for president. In such a high profile spot as mayor of New York City, Bloomberg was bound to be somewhat controversial, hopefully balanced by determination and decisiveness. Bloomberg displayed an ability to run a large public corporation and his own private business, as well, without the self-serving accruing to Trump. There were no Bloomberg Towers nor Bloomberg Links doing business daily with the City of New York.

Buttigieg and Klobuchar are very appealing to me, but Bloomberg has elements of strength and experience unrivaled by any of the other candidates. It’s too early in the race to be done with evaluating the contenders, but for now Bloomberg looks like the primary contender, and I’ll bet Trump, fearfully, is reaching the same conclusion.

HJW III

hjwatersiii@gmail.com

Sixty-nine percent of Americans are opposed to overturning Roe v. Wade, including 91 percent of Democrats, 41 percent of Republicans, and 70 percent of Independents. Seventy-nine percent think decisions about abortion should be made by women and their doctors rather than lawmakers. Only 11 percent think abortion should be illegal in all cases.

Kaiser Family Foundation