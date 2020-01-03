During my first few years of grade school, when teams were being picked for games and sports, I was never the first kid picked. And, for good reason; I was not the most athletic member of the class. As grade school continued, I got tired of this state of affairs and decided to do something about it. I had no idea how, but I was going to improve my athletic skills.

My initial efforts were fruitless. I found it hard to improve my skills at school. I warmed the bench and did not get a lot of playing time. There was only one teacher at school who was interested in athletics and was athletic, but he did not have the time for individual instruction. Plus, every interaction with him was the same. He started out annoyed with you and worked his way into a lecture. Frankly the guy scared me.

It was even harder to get help at home. My father had no interest in anything athletic and did not want to participate in my plan.

Since those avenues were dead ends I had to search for other options. While the search was in progress, I happened to visit a bookmobile. During my bookmobile visit I noticed an instructional manual. I have no recollection of the manual’s topic, but it sparked an idea, a question. I asked the bookmobile lady if she had any books on how to play baseball.

She told me she didn’t have any at that time, but she would search the main library and bring any she found when she returned. When she returned, she had two books on baseball skills for me.

The books explained the mechanics of batting stances, snap throwing, throwing overhead and side arm, glove positioning, the footwork catchers use for throwing and more. I read the books and practiced many of the skills by throwing a tennis ball against the side of our brick house a million times. My skills improved, and soon I was not the last kid picked when teams were forming. I wasn’t the first kid either, but I was now winning in an area where I had always lost.

I think about this story whenever I hear someone say, “I’m no good at that.” I am sure that in some instances the folks making this remark are stating the truth. They may have had the opportunity to prove they aren’t good at whatever activity or topic is at question. Efforts to be “good at it” may have been made but, things just did not work out.

On the other hand, I have often found that many people making the “I’m no good at that” statement have never tried the activity or delved into the topic at question. This is unfortunate.

Obviously, if you have no experience in a particular area it isn’t likely that you will be good at it. You really have no idea if you are good or bad at something until you have tried it. Even then if you have tried something and were not good at it, you must ask yourself, “Did I stick with it long enough to be good at it?”

For example, you may have always wanted to play golf, write a book, sing, change careers or participate in some other endeavor but, without making an effort came to the conclusion, “I could never do that.” This reminds me of the statement attributed to Henry Ford, “Whether you think you can, or think you can’t, you are probably right.” Moving from the first mind set here to the second can be accelerated through effort.

If you have a desire to participate in something, learn a new skill etc., I recommend that you find a mentor, read a book, subscribe to a magazine, take a class or join a club related to your interest. Study and practice until you come to a point of deciding either you enjoy the endeavor and want to continue or that it is not your cup of tea and move on.

Composer and critic Virgil Thompson said, “Try a thing you haven’t done three times. Once, to get over the fear of doing it. Twice, to learn how to do it. And, a third time to figure out whether you like it or not.”

With this said, we all have a new year. Twelve months to try new things. Those endeavors that we may have always wanted to participate in but decided without having tried, we aren’t any good at.

For my wife and I, the new venture will be kayaking. We think it will be fun. Although, I have a feeling my son may be hesitant about our choice. He purchased personal water-activated locator lights for us to attach to our life vests. It had occurred to me that we could drown. But it never occurred to me that we could get lost.

Start your New Year with an effort to win where you have always lost.

Happy New Year.

Dr. K. Jeffrey Miller is a chiropractor at Missouri Orthopedic Institute and the author of “The Road to Happiness Is Always Under Construction: 50 Activities for Creating a Positive Outlook.” His column publishes the first Friday of each month.