We urge state Rep. Mike Moon to introduce legislation requiring Aurora — the largest town in his district — to change its name.

Aurora — a fine town in every other respect — was named after the Roman goddess of dawn, and we fear this pagan reference will provoke frenzied bacchanalian outbursts that will not reflect well on the 8,000 or so people in this otherwise decent, God-fearing community.

And, by Jove, how about a bill removing from textbooks any reference to the largest planet in the solar system being named Jupiter? In deference to Moon, let's just refer to it as "that gaseous body." For that matter, the names Mercury, Venus, Mars, Saturn, Neptune and Uranus must also be consigned to Hades. Or hell, if that Greek reference is verboten.

But please, Mike, just don't introduce any of your legislation on days of the week named for a pagan deity, lest you be seen as honoring them.

We're having fun, of course, but all of this and more follows now that Moon has written to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson asking him to prevent the 10-foot bronze statue of Roman goddess Ceres from being restored to the Capitol dome.

Moon, of Ash Grove, claims that putting the statue back is an affront to Christians because Ceres is a "false god." It was first put on the dome in 1924, and perhaps our ancestors could not foresee the ways in which that statue would lead many of those who occupy the Capitol into error, scandal and outrageous nonsense.

Ceres, of course, is the Roman goddess of agriculture, grain crops and more, and thus "cereal" is another offensive word we urge Moon to legislate out of existence.

It is also now clear that Mike Moon must change his last name — "moon" being scandalously associated with the word "luna," which is Latin for "moon," and Luna also being the name of a Roman goddess of Earth's only satellite. Unless he changes his name, people might draw associations between the words "Moon" and "lunatic."

Truly, we hope Moon, who is no stranger to dramatic gestures to make his point, will indulge us if we go over the top to make ours: The Ceres statue is not offending anyone, nor provoking pagan rituals in the Capitol. It just seems to us there are more serious battles for lawmakers to fight.