After a months-long appeals process, the NCAA has upheld the outrageously severe sanctions it placed on the University of Missouri's football, baseball and softball programs for the misdeeds of a single former part-time tutor.

As Mizzou's athletic director, I want to be clear: This decision is a profound mistake that flies in the face of common sense and harms about 180 innocent student-athletes. The punishment — including postseason bans, lost scholarships and other recruiting limitations — is overly severe for the crime. And the decision doesn't compare logically to previous decisions handed down by the NCAA, especially in the case of Mississippi State, another SEC institution given far lighter sanctions for nearly identical infractions.

In particular, while Mizzou remains banned from postseason play, Mississippi State received no such ban — an extraordinary inconsistency that makes it impossible to understand the rationale behind the NCAA's decision-making. Like Mizzou, Mississippi State acted with the highest integrity throughout the investigation, and yet the outcome was inexplicably different.

Most baffling of all, the decision does not fit the NCAA's own report, in which investigators note Mizzou's "exemplary" cooperation and "robust institutional system designed to ensure rules compliance during the administration of academic services to student-athletes."

Obviously, this is not to say that penalties from the NCAA are unwarranted in general. Sanctions are an important part of holding institutions accountable for breaking rules, but they are meant to reasonably punish infractions, not cooperation. They certainly should not hurt student-athletes who had absolutely nothing to do with the transgressions.

For nearly three years since the violation, Mizzou has accepted responsibility for the part-time tutor's actions, starting with self-reporting and addressing the situation as soon as we became aware of it. The fact that the NCAA has doubled down on a decision that in no way reflects Mizzou's earnest compliance and culture of integrity raises serious concerns that the current enforcement process encourages non-compliance from institutions.

The NCAA might do well to step back for a bit of perspective on its own purpose. At Mizzou, many of our athletes go on to become doctors, engineers, executives and innovators. More than 400 current CEOs come from our College of Engineering alone. Far from being separate from academics, athletics are an invaluable part of students' higher education, particularly when it comes to putting honesty and integrity into real-world action. Every practice, every win and every penalty are an opportunity to ingrain these values into some of the greatest minds of the next generation.

But these extreme, opaque and inconsistent sanctions abandon all pretense of upholding those values. Student-athletes — indeed, entire teams — who have conducted themselves with the highest integrity are being punished as if they had freely flouted the rules. The result? At a time when young men and women are building the foundations for their future careers — when they are just beginning to put their values into practice — they are being shown that it would be easier to lie and conceal.

At the same time, universities are being sent the message that there is no incentive to cooperate with the NCAA's enforcement process, a message that will have a chilling effect on the ability of the NCAA to hold institutions accountable. Put simply, nobody wins.

When honesty is ignored or treated as if it were a naive mistake, and when an easier but morally questionable path reveals itself, how does one respond? When it comes to Mizzou, the answer is simple: We will not change, not when our student-athletes and alumni have found great success by embracing the principles of good character.

Mizzou will always be open and cooperative with the NCAA. However, we will work with SEC leaders to produce substantive reform of the NCAA's enforcement process. We owe it to our students to provide them with opportunities, not take them away, and it is now our mission to restore that purpose to an enforcement system that is meant to protect them. We will respond to this decision by showing the NCAA that the greatest ideals are the ones we maintain even when faced with adversity.