Contrary to false information given in this column back in mid-month, only this past Monday did I receive the disease prevention shots prescribed by our national health saviors. I had announced on Sunday the 13th on the very next day I would expose my upper arm for attention by my friendly pharmacist-with-needle in order to fend off the ill-meaning flu devil. Since then I discovered my time is due to gear up against the pneumonia bugmeister, but since I had to wait for a year since my last such puncture, in a frenzy of brilliant planning I decided to postpone the bouts against flu and pneumonia until the very same day, which was last Wednesday.

My final (I hope) bit of trepidation arises because I am writing this announcement several days ahead (newspaper deadlines, don’tcha know) and praying the afore scheduled vaccinations occur precisely on schedule so this presumption will sound thoroughly legitimate. In case the worst happens and last Wednesday’s events fail to occur as herewith announced I will let you know in a subsequent dispatch. I know you will be waiting and wondering without taking a breath in the meantime.

Assuming my good-health discipline comes to pass, I will take this chance once again to urge us all to visit our favorite puncturists for appropriate dermatological ventilation, wherein they will dribble the prescribed life-extending fluids into our out-of-sight areas where they can do their magic.

Thus weaponized from the inside-out, we may be fortified sufficiently to live forever, and the rest of the world can be at ease.

With that essential business in hand I can report another health-related milestone: I am in possession of my first walker.

No, I don’t mean a pedestrian companion, animal or human. I refer to an aluminum looking device with two legs up front festooned with wheels and two areas that drag along the ground as the operator trundles along leaning on handles up above. The idea is to provide a measure of moveable balance to an aging person who at this stage wants something to hang onto with every step.

So far I can walk better without the walker. Maybe I should get a runner or a skipper.

Kidding aside, beyond a certain age all of us need to worry most about falling. Deadly statistics report most fatalities of older folks are related to falls, so determined to avoid the odds I have taken to creeping around with something to grasp that doesn’t move. Every stairway must have a railing, for instance.

Around the house I liken myself to a monkey in a tree, wanting something to grab within reach with every step. So far I have been unable to develop a prehensile tail, which likely would help, but I’m adapting as best I can with the ordinary human assets all of us naturally have. If because of my evolving way of locomotion anything extraordinary happens to my physical entourage, I’ll let you know.

So for now, that’s it. I’m happily swinging around the house, preventive vaccines sloshing around inside, thinking about my new walker safely stashed in the back seat of the car where no doubt I will pull it out for use one day, trying to figure a way to exercise more even though I have less energy.

By the way, I’m sleeping like a horse these days. I reckon that’s good for me, huh?

Getting old is downright fun, right?

HJW III

hjwatersiii@gmail.com

Only those who risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go.

Poet T.S. Eliot