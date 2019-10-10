Since nobody can predict what the mercurial Donald Trump will do or say next, why can’t you and I be the seers du jour? Just because we live in Boone County instead of Washington, D.C. should not disqualify us.

In a nutshell, speaking for all of us without official portfolio, I hereby declare President Trump on his final trek toward the end of his brief moment of notoriety on the national and international political stage. The final blow comes with a combination one-two-all-in-one punch in which his Ukraine misdeed comes to light at the moment it can serve as a strong enough reason for public denunciation of the president. Even die-hard supporters will find it hard to hang on.

For some time now, the most thoughtful Trumpsters I know have been saying even though they like much of what is being accomplished during his tenure, they don’t like Trump the person. This might be a reasonable assessment or at the same time an effort to have it both ways, a last ditch try to put a bit of lipstick on the pig.

Meanwhile, with more alacrity than his critics and supporters can muster, Trump piles it on, going so far as to call for the impeachment of Utah senator and former presidential candidate Mitt Romney while fellow Republicans do almost nothing in response, verifying the oft-stated analysis Trump has completely taken over the once grand old party.

The result is a short-term political cycle sure to end in the demise of Trump’s dominance. With every unanswered tweet he grows bolder and more outrageous, seemingly believing he has become untouchable. Why has he gotten away with it this long? Why have Republicans en masse been so acquiescent, saying nothing while their leader rages on? One can only surmise they had become so titillated by winning that their definition of “leadership” was subsumed in Trump’s victory.

But it is proof of the latent good instincts of citizens in general and Republicans in particular that we will only stand for so much. We are not destined to be led and defined by the likes of Donald Trump, no matter how erratic he proves to be. We won’t let him lead us over a proverbial cliff. We will let him jump over himself first while most of us remain on higher ground, ready to frame sociopolitical success for another day.

At least, that’s the brightening view from out here, and I’ll bet it’s as good a reflection of the national mood as anything learned from the fancy polls that have their own trouble trying to discover what ordinary citizen voters make of their president.

If our mood is evolving, the next crucial step is to take definitive political action. Impeachment still may not be the moment of truth. The GOP dominated U.S. Senate may sustain Trump in office even if House of Representatives Democrats indict him, but in November 2020 we voters will have our chance, unfettered by unrepresentative delegates. If we aren’t already ready to vote Trump out of office, I’m disqualified as seer of Turkey Creek.

