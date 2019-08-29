A group of friends invited me to go to movie with them a month ago. I agreed even though the movie selected was a version of the “John Wick” series. After I saw it, I couldn’t stop thinking about what that movie portends.

The movie was the third in a series of virtually identical offerings. They are without redeeming qualities. Keanu Reeves plays an assassin who is part of a society of killers for hire. They adhere to a bizarre code whereby certain sites (hotels) around the world are “sanctuaries” in which attendees are free from having to worry about being assassinated themselves if they remain within the boundaries of said hotels. Outside these sanctuaries anyone may kill anyone else. The number of graphic killings is uncountable. The methods used are as varied as a perverted mind might imagine. Most are by gun shots at close range or stabbings with blood sprays and other graphic mutilations. The protagonist (if he deserves that appellation) as played by Mr. Reeves can’t be killed regardless of being shot, stabbed, falling from great heights, or bludgeoned with fists and other objects.

The violence is unremitting. There is no plot. There is no point to the movie other than to serve up senseless and continuous violence. The depiction of each death is very realistic and very brief (only because if more than a couple of seconds were spent on each death, the movie would be much longer — and it is already much too long). Each foe temporarily disabled by Mr. Reeves usually is then executed with a gunshot to the head.

There is no good; there is only evil. The minor differences between the assassins do not detract from their depiction as killers only interested in killing. There is no scene shown on the screen which lasts more than a few seconds. The viewpoint shifts about every two seconds. The only interruptions from scenes of murder and mayhem are for brief dialogues that make no sense and karate-styled fights. One of my fellow attendees remarked on the skilled choreography needed to make these fights appear realistic — the faintest and only praise appropriate for this movie.

That this type of “entertainment” is so lucrative should be worrisome. Is this our equivalent of the Roman games, public hangings and a prelude to another dark age? Does it show that humankind is not capable of shaking off the primitive bloodlust built into our DNA many thousands of years ago? How else to explain building and deploying nuclear weapons, racial and religious animus, and a preference for our separate tribes and hostility towards all who are not members? In short, to have enduring peace and harmony, do we need to wait for Homo Sapiens 2.0?

I wonder these things not only because John Wick appears to be very popular, but because, in the brief period that has elapsed since 2016, there is and has been no public outcry against: (1) our nation’s withdrawal from and lack of interest in a nuclear arms limitation treaty with Russia; (2) no serious effort to calm the strife in the Middle East; (3) no bi-partisan effort to pass common-sense gun control laws; (4) heartless and punitive efforts to curtail immigration; (5) trade wars with former allies and friends; (6) the growing disparity between the rich and poor; (7) the disintegration of long-time international relations; and (8) leaving for future generations the probable wasteland the world will become because of global warming. These eight revolutions in what formerly was the accepted world order were authored by Donald Trump, to great acclaim from his “base.”

In short, Donald Trump and John Wick may have destroyed any illusion that humans have become civilized. They have exposed us as creatures who can behave with selflessness and compassion only for the shortest of times, but whose inner selves delight in the opposite.

There are a few who are distressed by our turn away from making the world a better place. These few want to be heard above the din of gunfire, games of mayhem and political rallies where “us vs. them” is the only theme — but their voices are scattered and disjointed. Frustrated, they appeal to our collective emotions, and then they become what W.B. Yeats described as “full of passionate intensity” in his poem, “The Second Coming.” When these critics warn us that Mr. Trump is the “rough beast” described in Yeats’ poem, their warnings fall on deaf ears. Then they join their adversaries in “accusation fests,” and the only message heard by either side is that we are the bitterest of enemies to those with whom we disagree.

Our current reality has become a movie with no beginning and no end, with only brief interludes between scenes of violence, injustice and mendacity. We seem to have no higher purpose than to triumph over the enemies we believe are not of our tribe. Popular entertainment no longer offers scenes of enlightenment and peace; rather it assumes Americans will be bored unless offered depictions of vengeance and death. Wondering why “John Wick” and Donald Trump have so many admirers seems foolishly naive, indeed.

Craig A. Van Matre is a retired attorney formerly with Van Matre, Harrison, Hollis and Taylor.