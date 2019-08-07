With each new mass shooting in America the same refrain rings through the land: “Here we go again! Enough is enough. We need some form of gun control!”

Lately, these lamentations have been laced with an increasing focus on the President of the United States as a singular figure stoking the mayhem. Critics from both political parties openly call Trump a racist and hate speaker, citing a barrage of tweets and other communications in which he targets individuals of non-white ethnicity and foreign heritage, often immigrants.

Nevertheless Trump apparently retains a consistent body of hard core Republican Party support. One can hardly doubt his 2020 re-election chances are eroding, but how much and how fast? Swing voters forget and forgive based on recent events and impressions. The answer to gun violence goes deeper than a given election or politician.

The hard truth is we more or less put ourselves behind the eight-ball on gun violence since our national founding. We grew up as a frontier-bursting population celebrating violent overthrow of existing boundaries and populations. We used guns to blaze our way and celebrated the violent use of firearms in movies and literature almost from Day One. Slavery and the Civil War widened the gap. We learned to solve problems with person-to-person warfare.

For generations, white cowboys were the good guys and Native Americans, the enemy. People my age grew up cheering sharp-shooting white settlers as they picked off natives on horseback trying to win battles with bows and arrows. It was fun, like a carnival shooting gallery. We learned to solve problems and generally live life with guns.

From the beginning, our movies portrayed gun fights between good and bad white guys. The good guy always outdrew the bad guy, shooting faster and straighter and saving the town.

The point here is that the gun culture was implanted before any sense of grace, elegance, tolerance, forgiveness or any other antidote to winning the day with violence inflicted with weapons from fists to guns. We actually developed an antipathy to forbearance as a wimpish refusal to stand up and fight.

Furthering this sort of bullying attitude may be Trump’s worst contribution to our civil life, but the prevalence of the National Rifle Association and so many gun lovers among us predates Donald Trump. It would be very good if he as national leader were the harbinger of a more tranquil social intercourse rather than the opposite, but he is not primarily responsible for the presence or violent use of firearms. He could help us outgrow our dangerous attitudes, but now we must do so despite him.

We must start by sending him from office largely because of his perverse social attitudes, including racism, gun tolerance and all the rest, even though that demonstration of political refutation will not in itself be the solution to gun violence in America. For that we must become a social mob with a different attitude. That trend can show dividends but won’t be the order of the day overnight. Each of us must look inside.

