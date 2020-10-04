Gerald L. Nichols, 82, of Harrisburg, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020.

Celebration of Life Services will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 6 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time for the service.

Gerald was born on August 7, 1938 in Boone County, the son of John Henry and Leona Mathis Nichols. On August 3, 1961, he married Anna Fred at the Mount Zion Church north of Columbia. Gerald was a member of Union Local 955 for 30 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed bowling and playing cards. He served in the National Guard for eight years.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Anna of Harrisburg; Gerry Nichols (Dina) of Harrisburg; brothers: Ervin and Terry Nichols, both of Harrisburg; sister, Henrietta Schouten (Paul) of Harrisburg; grandson, Kyle Nichols (Sammy) of Harrisburg; granddaughters: Candis (Pat) Brittain of Augusta, Kansas, Tricia (Michael) Cunningham of Columbia, Krystal (Ashley) Willis of Marion, Illinois, Chelsea (Jeremiah) Willis of Columbia and Gabrielle (Chris) Willis of Columbia; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65202.

