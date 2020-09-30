It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Logan. Logan Hodges, 30, passed away at his home in Winter Garden, Florida on Monday, June 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and friends, after a year-long battle with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Logan was born in Columbia on March 10, 1990, son of Scott and Lynda Hodges of Boonville. He is survived by his parents; his grandfather, Marvin Hodges; his aunt, Kathy Cavanuagh; his uncle and aunt, Joe and Carla Johnes, his aunt and partner, Karrie Hodges and Doreen Wilson; his cousin and her family, Megan, Craig, and Shea Kessler; and many more aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is also survived by his partner, Zack Turner; his sisters of his heart, Jennifer Faye and MaryAlice Nelson; and his cat, Oliver.

Logan was an entertainer at Disney World “Where Dreams Come True” for 10 wonderful years. He was sweet, loving, and especially sassy. He was loyal and giving. You could count on him to make you laugh if you were having a bad day and to hold you if you needed support for anything. Logan loved with his whole heart and cared more about others than he did for himself.

Logan faced cancer with resilience and fortitude that inspired all who knew of his story. His family wants him to be remembered for the way he could light up every room he walked into and how he could put a smile on anyone’s face. He was kind and funny and there will never be another person like him.

In lieu of flowers, Logan’s family asks that you consider donations to the Lymphoma Research Foundation at lymphoma.org.

A celebration of life will be held in Logan’s honor at 7 p.m. on Halloween at the Hodges Residence, 24591 Chiefs Ct Boonville, MO 65233. Costumes are required, as Logan wouldn’t have it any other way, as we remember Him and his love of creativity, Disney, Harry Potter, comics and all things ComicCon.