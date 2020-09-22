Carolyn Sue Houseworth, age 76, of Bosworth, passed away into the arms of her Savior at 1:19 a.m., surrounded by the love of her family on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Life Care Center in Carrollton.

Carolyn was the daughter of Perry Edward (Jack), Jr. and Dorothy Eline (Potter) Grossman, born on April 7, 1944, one mile west of Bosworth at her family home.

She attended school at Bosworth and graduated with the Class of 1962. On June 28, 1964, Carolyn married Jack Houseworth at the Bosworth Christian Church. They were later blessed with two wonderful daughters, Susan and Gina. During her working career she had several different jobs, and retired as a unit clerk from Rusk Rehabilitation in Columbia. Carolyn enjoyed working at the election polls, was a past member of the American Business Women's Association, a lifetime member of the Bosworth Christian Church where she served as a Deaconess, and helped to prepare many bereavement meals.

"Granny" as she was known to her family, loved them with all of her heart and they in turn loved her dearly and enjoyed spending as much time with her as possible. Her family thought her to be an excellent cook preparing all kinds of foods, but their favorites were her taco salad, stuffed pork chops, and her famous gravy. She loved shopping for bargains, traveling, and collecting frogs, precious moments, and dolls just to mention a few. Carolyn and Jack had a wonderful marriage and life together, and recently celebrated their 56th anniversary. They liked to travel, spend time with family and friends, going to their grandchildren's many activities and being an active member of their church.

Carolyn is survived by her beloved husband, Jack of the home; two daughters: Susan Lynn Ellison and husband Randy of Cairo and Gina Marie Hall and husband Garrett of Sturgeon; one sister, Linda Rucker and husband Larry of Bosworth; five grandchildren: Katherine Beaverson and husband Chris of Colorado, Jennifer Gregory of Hallsville, Britton Ellison of Columbia, Jack Wayne Ellison of St. Joseph and Caroline Ellison of Cairo; three great-grandchildren: Sean Beaverson, Liam Beaverson and Olivia Beaverson; several nephews; and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and grandparents.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at the Bosworth Christian Church in Bosworth. A Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Don Snyder officiating. Burial will be in Wharton Cemetery, Bosworth.

For those who would like to make a memorial contribution, the family respectfully requests they be made to Bosworth Christian Church or Wharton Cemetery. They may be left at or mailed to Bittiker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 223, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633.

Please share your condolences with the family by visiting www.bittikerfuneralhomes.com and click on the obituaries link.