Hadwig Gerda Maria Brown, 84, of Columbia, went to her eternal home into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

Hadwig was born on Jan. 3, 1936 in Bremen, Germany to the late Hans Hermann and Hadwig Francesca Maria (Borcher) Schmidt. She married an American Army Corporal, James Barton Longacre, in Mannheim, Germany in 1957, and immigrated to the United States where she proudly earned her American citizenship. Together for the next 23 years they travelled the world from one foreign military duty station to the next, travelling through both Europe and Asia. Mr. Longacre preceded her in death, and she then married James Peter Brown and he preceded her in death.

In 2013, she moved to Columbia from Raleigh, North Carolina to be near her children and grandchildren. In Columbia, she became active in and cherished her Lutheran church communities, both Trinity Lutheran and Alive in Christ. She is survived by sons: James B. Longacre (Geralynn) of Lansing, Kansas and John S. Longacre (Patricia) of Kansas City, Kansas; daughters: Mary Ives of Leavenworth, Kansas and Charlotte L. Phillips (Jeff); six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations in her honor may be made to Alive in Christ Lutheran Church, 201 Southampton Ave, Columbia, Missouri 65201.