Marilyn Zaring Madlin, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children and loving husband on Sept. 10, 2020.

Kay, as she was known in her youth, was the second of four children born to Charles and Nola Gimbel in Ford, Kansas on April 12, 1941.

Marilyn married John Zaring in the spring of 1961. His military career took them to California for a time before they settled in central Missouri, near John’s hometown. They raised their family in Columbia.

Marilyn worked in the Vet School at the University before working in the Columbia Public School District as a secretary in the board office and later at Ridgeway Elementary, West Jr. High and Jefferson Jr. High Schools for many years. She then joined the team at Missouri Book Store and finished her career as the Executive Assistant to the Executive Director for Missouri State Teachers Association.

She cherished fellowship and worship at the Community of Christ Church where she held the office of Priest.

An avid crafts person, Marilyn loved to cross stitch, sew and scrapbook. She was an active member of P.E.O. and Bible Study Fellowship (BSF). She loved to travel and go on outings with the survivors’ group from Memorial Funeral Home.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, John Zaring.

She was blessed to find love again and was married to Kenneth Madlin February 2019, who survives. She is also survived by her children: Tami Walker (Doug) of Wentzville, Doug Zaring (Marina) of Effingham, Illinois and Shawna Neuner (Rick) of Columbia; her grandchildren: Natahlia, Derrick (Meagan), Kaylynn (Tim), Ben (Kate), Paul (Brittany), Greg, Rebecca (Kenneth), Sarah and Sam; as well as two great-grandchildren: Kyren and Vivian; her siblings: Karen Ryba (Mike), Peggy Gust (David), Weldon Gimbel (Janice) and Charles Gimbel; and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews; plus six stepchildren and many step-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be at 9 a.m., Friday, Sept. 25 at The Crossing Church. Memorial contributions may be given to: Outreach-International.org or Bible Study Fellowship at bsfinternational.org.

Arrangements by Columbia Cremation Center.