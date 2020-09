Billy Mike White, 83, of Madison, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at his home with his family.

Billy was born June 11, 1937 in Sturgeon to Herman White and Martha (Robertson) White.

A graveside service celebrating Billy Mike White’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Pathway Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.