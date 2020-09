Ricky Lee Reeves, 53, of Columbia, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

Ricky was born on Sept. 11, 1966 in St. Louis to Jack Reeves and Margaret (Hand-Reeves) Grammer.

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Ricky Lee Reeves’ life will be held from noon until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5 at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home in Moberly.

Pathway Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.