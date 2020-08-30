Jean Cox Gibbens, 85, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at her Columbia home, surrounded by family after a yearlong battle with cancer.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be a private memorial service Sept. 5 at Missouri United Methodist Church, 204 S. Ninth St. Her many friends are invited to attend the memorial service by watching online at youtu.be/InXz5u9L1p beginning at 10 a.m. Inurnment will take place at the Missouri United Methodist Memorial Garden.

Affectionately known as “Geaner,” Jean was born Aug. 20, 1935 in Niles (Fremont), California to Yeteva Tectle Cox Aldea and Jesse Russell Cox. She was the middle sister between Joan and Joyce. Jean spent her early childhood in California before being sent to Wichita to live with her father for the eighth grade. She was just starting high school when Jean and her sister Joyce found a loving home with their Aunt Cora and Uncle Fred McGee in Kiowa, Kansas. Jean often said she didn’t know what would have happened to them if the McGees had not opened their hearts and home to them. Jean considered Aunt Cora and Uncle Fred to be her parents and grandparents to her children.

Jean graduated from Kiowa High School in 1953 and, in 1957, from Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas, with a degree in medical technology. It was on a blind date at K State that Jean met her future husband, Charles Gordon Gibbens. After that night, she never dated anyone else. Jean and Charlie celebrated 63 years of marriage July 14.

The young couple started married life in Des Moines, where Jean worked at Methodist Hospital. They later moved to Grinnell, Iowa, where their first two children were born. In 1961, they moved to Columbia when Jean was eight months pregnant with their third child after buying the Credit Bureau of Columbia.

Jean stayed home with her children until they were in school, when she took a job as a medical technologist for Boyce and Bynum. She worked there for 23 years, finishing her career as a supervisor. She was a member of the American Society of Clinical Pathology.

A member of Missouri United Methodist Church since 1961, Jean was active in church circles and the Disciple bible study. She served twice as president of the Ruth Major Circle of the King’s Daughters, a philanthropy supporting dental aid for children.

Although they graduated from K State, there were no bigger Missouri Tiger fans than Jean and Charlie. Founding members of the Tail Twisters basketball booster group and fixtures at Missouri basketball and football games, they were awarded associate alumni status at the University of Missouri.

An avid and excellent golfer, Jean shot four holes in ones: two at the Country Club of Missouri (nos. 6 and 13), one in Scottsdale, Arizona and one in Ireland. She won the Country Club of Missouri’s Women’s Handicap Championship four times in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2015. She was a past president of the CCMO Golf Association and a member of the Central Missouri Women’s Golf Association. Jean was proud to be part of CCMO’s Inter-Club Tournament team, which competed against the 10 lowest handicappers of four country clubs in the state. She served on the boards of the Missouri State Women’s Golf Association and CCMO.

Sharing a love for travel with her husband, Jean toured Kenya, Spain, Portugal, China, France, Germany and Switzerland. Her favorite travel experiences included a hot-air balloon ride in Africa and taking the entire family on an Alaskan cruise to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

Well-known for her creative and delicious talent in the kitchen, Jean hosted many dinner parties for friends, basketball teams and family. Her family Christmas celebrations complete with tenderloin dinner were as much a tradition as Santa.

Jean never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone she met, young or old. She had a gift for putting people at ease and was loved by many. She loved to host parties at her home, go out to parties and especially plan surprise parties for her family and friends. She excelled at making others happy. Her legacy is one of love and friendship.

Jean often said she had a good life with good friends and good travel. But nothing was more important to Jean than family. She felt blessed to have had a very loving family, and they were blessed to love her and be loved unconditionally by her. She wrote that her family was best described by the quote: “Our family is a circle of strength of love. With every birth and every union, the circle grows. Every joy shared adds more love. Every crisis faced together makes the circle stronger.”

Left to carry out her legacy are her husband, Charlie; sister, Joyce Rankin (Larry); her three children: Kevin Gibbens (Whitney), Joni See (Mike) and Kim Gibbens (Montell Justice); seven “perfect” grandchildren: Wade Coonce, Katelin Coonce, Brynden Gibbens, Christian Gibbens, Colin Gibbens, Samantha See and Chandler Gibbens, who love and will miss their Geaner; nieces: Lisa Mallory (Scott) and Christa MacFarlane (John); nephew, Brent Litsey; great nieces: Meghan and Paige Mallory; and great-nephews: Kelly (Molly) and Matt MacFarlane.

She was preceded in death by her Aunt Cora and Uncle Fred McGee; and sister, Joan Litsey.

Instead of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Meals on Wheels (mealsonwheelscolumbia.org), Boone Hospital Foundation in support of the Stewart Cancer Center (boone.orgfoundationdonations), True North of Columbia (truenorthofcolumbia.org) or Missouri United Methodist Church for the Heritage Fund (moumc.org).

