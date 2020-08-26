Lana Denise Smith, of Harrisburg, was granted her eternal healing by our Lord and Savior on Aug. 24, 2020 at the age of 61.

Denise was born Oct. 21, 1958 to her parents, Jesse and Joyce Carey, both of whom preceded her in death.

Denise was a dedicated, hardworking wife, mother, and friend to many her entire adult life. She was blessed with a large, loving family. She enjoyed spending time and laughing with her extended family, including many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Many memories were made at Truman Lake as one of her favorite places to be with family and friends. She especially enjoyed taking her dogs with her everywhere she went, whether they were welcome or not.

Her husband of 40 years, Olin Z. Smith Jr., preceded her in death in December of 2019.

Denise is survived by her two daughters: Amber Smith and Ashley Estes (Chad); and granddaughters: Harley Smith and Lana Estes. Denise is also survived by her siblings: Reva Reeder, Edward Carey and Bobby Carey (Brenda).

Visitation will be at 3 p.m. followed by services at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at Harrisburg Christian Church.