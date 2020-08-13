Kristy Hopkins, 63, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at home.

Kristy was born on Dec. 15, 1956 in Mexico, Missouri, the daughter of Al and Ann Gillahan Wormsley. Hobbies included wood working, reading and traveling. She loved spending time with her two bloodhounds, Dwight and Dwayne.

Kristy is survived by her children: David Hopkins and Tracy Wise (Travis), all of Columbia; and her grandsons: Kamden and Kole. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two siblings.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for the future.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.