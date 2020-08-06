Joan Maurine Ringdahl was born Aug. 29, 1933 in La Porte City, Iowa to Arthur and Ella (Drew) Wilson. When Joan was seven-years-old, the family moved to Waterloo, Iowa. She was a proud Waterloo West Wahawk graduate prior to entering the University of Iowa, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.

On Dec. 22, 1955, she married John Edward Ringdahl. She worked for two years in the Orthopedic Department at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics while John finished dental school. They spent the next two years in San Angelo, Texas while John served as a dentist in the United States Air Force. In October, 1959, they moved to Clinton, Iowa to raise their family. Joan was active in many local organizations, including the First United Methodist Church, the United Way, the Visiting Nurses Association, PEO, and the Board of Adjustment. She was a feisty mother, a devoted wife, master gardener, and avid antiquer.

Joan is survived by her two sons, Dr. David Ringdahl (Annette) of Madison, Wisconsin and Dr. Bruce Ringdahl (Erika) of Columbia. She is survived by her five grandchildren: Karson Ringdahl (Los Angeles, California), Sydney Ringdahl (Los Angeles), Nicole Ringdahl (New York City, New York), Shelby Ringdahl (New York City) and Rachel Grosz (Madison). She is also survived by her sister, Jean Kromer (Charles) of Waverly, Iowa and Gilman Wilson of Phoenix, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, John Ringdahl and her brothers, Truman and Elliott Wilson.

Private family graveside services will be held at Oakland Cemetery. The Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory has had the honor of assisting the Ringdahl family.