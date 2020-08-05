Gary Lynn Campbell, 70, of Columbia, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at Boone Hospital.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 at Christian Fellowship Church with burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. In keeping with the guidelines put forth by the Boone County Health Director, all guests are required to wear a mask, to keep social distancing (six feet apart), cough into your sleeve and wash and sanitize your hands often.

Gary was born Aug. 19, 1949 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the son of Charles E. Campbell and Georgene Tedder Campbell. On Jan. 21, 1978 in Albany, Missouri, he was united in marriage to Janis Gillespie Campbell, who survives.

Gary graduated from Pittsburg State College with a bachelor’s degree in social work. He had a career with the Department of Mental Health that spanned 30 plus years prior to his retirement. He and his wife were members of Christian Fellowship Church for 25 years before joining The Crossing. He deeply enjoyed bible study through all those years. He enjoyed the outdoors, photography, gardening, animals and his pets. He loved his family and the time he spent with, and captured photos of, his grandchildren.

Gary is survived by his wife: Janis; their children: Bobby (Angel) Campbell and Heather Campbell; grandchildren: Jack, Conor and Mia Campbell, all of Columbia; a twin brother: Terry (Susie) Campbell of Colorado; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army or the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department in care of the funeral home.

