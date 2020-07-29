It is with heavy hearts that we must say goodbye to our beloved Heather Spaur, 37. She left us too soon and our last goodbyes were never said.

She was born on Dec. 31, 1982 in Lincoln, Nebraska, the daughter of Steven and Carolyn Sue Helton Spaur. Heather grew up in Columbia, graduating from Rockbridge High School in 2001. She was a devoted mother, loving sister, daughter, aunt and friend to all who knew her.

Heather is survived by her daughter, Olivia; parents: Sue and Steven Spaur; siblings: Delbert (Rebecca Laird) Spaur, Michael Spaur, Michelle (Jason) Howell and Zachary Hembree; nieces: Megan Howell and Kaitlyn Spaur; and nephews: Jackson Spaur, Nathan and Noah Howell.

Heather will be eternally remembered with a memorial service at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, July 30 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. Family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. until time for the service. Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Friday, July 31 at Columbia Cemetery.

In honor of Heather, donations will be used for Olivia’s education fund. Please consider helping her loved ones through this difficult time as we navigate this tragedy and move forward in life without her.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.