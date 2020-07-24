Jesse Marcus Leipard, 85, of Columbia, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at Boone Hospital Center.

Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life service will be held at the VFW Post #280 on a future date when family and friends can travel and meet with less restrictions.

Jesse was born April 23, 1935 near Platte City to Samuel A. and Lorraine Anderson Leipard. Jesse graduated from Lee’s Summit High School, class of 1954. In 1955 Jesse married Patricia McGuirk, who survives. Jesse was a longtime member of the Worldwide Church of God then Intercontinental Church of God.

Jesse worked for more than 60 years as an excellent drywall taper, beginning in the state of California then Kansas City, where Jesse always considered home. He was proud to have worked with John Rew, founder of Rew Materials in the early days of his career and many other “old-timers” in the Kansas City area.

Jesse especially enjoyed training his son Mike in the same trade, giving advice when Mike started his own drywall business. Jesse worked often with Mike on Quality Drywall projects. Jesse was fortunate to have worked until 2019 when his health prevented him from continuing the work he loved.

Jesse was a storyteller. He would tell stories to family, friends, and strangers he would easily meet. Jesse’s stories would be about growing up on the farm with his family, numerous stories of his service in the Air Force Reserves traveling in the C-130 “flying coffin.” Many stories about drywall jobs he worked on and the people he met along the journey of life.

Jesse was dearly loved and will be missed by family and friends. Survivors include wife Patricia of almost 65 years; only son, Mike (Connie) Leipard of Columbia; three grandchildren: Leslie Leipard (Brian Fobes), Amanda Leipard (Hiram W. Watkins IV), Micah (Chelsea) Leipard; great-granddaughter, Eleanor Leipard. Jesse is also survived by brothers: Samuel Leipard of Clinton, Joe Leipard of Gardner, Kansas; numerous nieces, and nephews.

Jesse was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters.