James Marchand, 74, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at home surrounded by family.

James was born on May 26, 1946 in Arden Hills, Minnesota, the son of Jack and Jean Martinson Marchand. On March 15, 1968 he married Margaret Bergstrom in Cokato, Minnesota, and she survives. He worked as an insurance underwriter for many insurance companies, including Minister’s Life of Minnesota. After retirement he wrote computer programs for various companies. He enjoyed spending time as a Ham Radio operator and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. Most of all he treasured spending time with his grandchildren.

James is also survived by his children: Noelle Gilzow (Paul) of Columbia, Andy Marchand of Johnson, Vermont and Adam Marchand (Ellen) of New Haven, Connecticut; brother, John Marchand of Salmon, Idaho; and five grandchildren: Sasha, Jack, Annika, Ty and Henry.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.