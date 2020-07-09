Barbara Nadean Butler, 81, of Fulton, died July 6, 2020 at Parklane Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wentzville.

She was born on Oct. 27, 1938 in McCredie, daughter of Homer Butler and Orphia (Scott) Butler and was the seventh of 12 children. She married John Brown in January of 1955 and they later divorced. Six children were born to this union and John preceded her in death in April of 2020.

She confessed her faith in Christ at an early age at Old Richland Baptist Church. She attended New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church until her death. Her love for her family was only exceeded by her abiding faith and love in God. She was an avid baker and enjoyed singing. She was very proud of being in a singing group called the Spiritual Four with her sisters, Darlene and Juanita, and sister-in-law, Boopie Jean. Barbara was committed to family, a loyal friend and enjoyed helping others. She held the office of Reading Secretary for the Mt. Carmel District Association and the State Congress Christian Education. She also worked in the Missions Department for the Mt. Carmel District Association, as well as other offices at her church.

She was passionate about helping others by working for the University of Missouri as a nurse technician for 17 years, and later became a stay-at-home mom. Barbara loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Barbara never met a stranger, had a wonderful sense of humor, said what was on her mind, and loved to eat.

She will be lovingly remembered by one son, John W. Brown Jr. (Marilyn) of Sanford North Carolina; three daughters: Willetta Brookins (Lawrence) of Cape Girardeau, Betty Fagan of Wentzville and Kathy Brown of Phenix City, Alabama; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; two brothers: Harold Butler (Marva) of Saint Louis and Homer Butler, Jr. (Robin) of Des Moines, Iowa; and three sisters: Juanita Butler of Fulton, Darlene Butler of Columbia and Diana Stevens (James) of Wentzville. She also leaves to cherish her memory a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers: Jessi Butler, James Butler, Gene Butler and William Butler, Sr.; two sisters: Dorothy Graves and Essie Johnson; and two sons: Michael Brown and Cecil Brown.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 11 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service with a funeral service immediately following at noon at the funeral home with Reverend Harold Butler officiating. Burial will be at Callaway Memorial Gardens in Fulton.

